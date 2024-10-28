Will ‘Pamela’s Garden of Eden’ Return for Season 3?

Pamela Anderson has been all over the place this year, and fans are likely to see a lot more of her heading into awards season thanks to her celebrated work in The Last Showgirl. The Baywatch icon has also been taking over television in an all-new way lately, as she’s expected to host her own cooking show for HGTV Canada called Pamela’s Cooking With Love.

The new series follows on the success of her first program for the network, Pamela’s Garden of Eden, which returned for its second season in October 2023. So as she begins to take on the culinary world, is there a chance of her returning for Season 3 of the Vancouver Island-based renovation series?

HGTV Canada has not yet confirmed the return of the series for Season 6. However, the fact that she has been given a second show indicates the network is doubling down on its commitment to Anderson.

Plus, Anderson herself may have given fans a reason to believe Season 3 is imminent; on Instagram, she posted a photo of herself in her garden and wrote, “Missing my morning walk in the garden… the romantic scent—morning dew and roses in bloom… nothing compares… I’ve been away from home for many months meeting so many of you and working on a new film—so much more to share soon, blessings Love, P.” That last bit sounds promising for Garden of Eden fans.

While promoting Season 2 of Pamela’s Garden of Eden, Anderson revealed that she enjoyed making the second run of the show much more than the first. She told People, “The first season, I was a bit of a mess. It was not my favorite time of life. I was in survival mode while writing my memoir, the documentary was being made, and I was an open wound when it was being shot. … The second season is about redemption, authenticity, truth, and self-acceptance. I’m taking my power back, instead of giving it up. I took control of the show and figured out a way to keep to my vision.”

In other words, the ball is clearly in her court now as to whether and how Season 3 will happen. Stay tuned.