Today fans were in for a surprise to kickstart their week as Laura Jarrett filled in for the absent Jenna Bush Hager.

It was a new duo fronting Monday, October 28’s Today With Hoda & Jenna, and perhaps further evidence that Laura is being lined up to replace Hoda Kotb. who is exiting the network at the start of 2025.

However, Hoda was quick to explain to viewers exactly why Jenna was missing.

“Jenna is a little under the weather. All of her kids got sick,” she said at the top of the episode. “You cannot escape the germs. They’re in the house, so she’s taking a little break.” Bush Hager shares three children with her husband, Henry Hager.

Addressing her replacement co-host, Kotb added: “You worked Saturday, you had a little day off [on] Sunday, and now, you’re back again.” Jarrett, who co-anchors Saturday Today, beamed at the camera in a periwinkle blue top as Kotb added “excellent!” and Jarret seamlessly pivoted to ask the longtime anchor about her weekend.

Everyone is wondering who will replace Kotb, and there are now multiple signs pointing to Jarrett, who matches the longtime TV star’s energy on-air. There are already insider rumors that she will take over Kotb’s role as Bush Hager’s fourth cohost and Savannah Guthrie’s Today co-anchor. Plus, Jarrett is also now the only person who’s filled in on both of Kotb’s shows, Today With Hoda & Jenna and Today, which she co-hosted earlier this month.

Sunday Today anchor Willie Geist and Jarrett unexpectedly subbed in for Kotb, and Savannah during Today’s second hour on October 18. Jarrett also co-hosted the third hour. She received many rave reviews from fans.

“Willie and Laura are the Dream Team I wish we had every day. So much better than Savannah and Hoda,” one viewer wrote on X. “Real news people. Smart and so much easier to watch.”

“This pairing today is perfection,” another viewer wrote on X of Kotb and Jarrett. “Laura Jarrett, legal scholar and all around brilliant badass woman is the perfect fit. I know she’s qualified for eminently more illustrious assignments, but she’s the one.”

In a memo to staffers last month, Kotb announced she would leave Today in 2025. There has also been speculation that Guthrie may also be considering exiting the show along with her good friend Kotb. Meanwhile, Jarrett has been touted by an insider source as in the running to fill one of her two soon-to-be empty roles.

“The big contender who everyone at the network is talking about is Laura Jarrett,” an NBC insider told Us Weekly. “She’s the anchor of Weekend Today; she is a lawyer like Savannah. She’s a darling at the Today show who has risen up very quickly. She has a really strong chance. Jarrett has indeed had a rapid ascent within 30 Rock, working for NBC News since just 2023, she has co-hosted Saturday Today since last September.

“The other option is they could move around anchors,” the outlet’s source added. “They could put Craig with Savannah, or they could put Sheinelle with Savannah,” the insider shared, noting that if Jarrett got the job, the next “big question” would be who would replace her on Saturday Today.

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 25’s episode Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb announced her post-exit plans for the first time on air, confirming she will move into the wellness space.