‘DWTS’ Study Reveals Which Dance Types Most Often Lead to Elimination
As Dancing With the Stars couples compete for that coveted Mirrorball Trophy, which dance types are most likely to spell elimination?
To find out, VegasInsider.com researchers cataloged more than 3,300 dances across everyDWTSseason so far, including the first five weeks of the ABC show’s ongoing 33rd season.
And after excluding dances that didn’t lead to any specific result — including group dances and routines during non-elimination weeks — the researchers had more than 2,600 dances as data.
The dance types that have led to the most eliminations
According to the research, the cha-cha-cha is the dance type that has led to the most DWTS eliminations so far — it’s been the undoing of 38 couples.
|Ranking
|Dance Type
|Number of couples eliminated
|1.
|Cha-cha-cha
|38
|2.
|Tango
|33
|3.
|Paso doble
|31
|4.
|Rumba
|31
|5. (tie)
|Foxtrot
|28
|5. (tie)
|Samba
|28
|7.
|Viennese waltz
|27
|8.
|Jive
|22
|9.
|Quickstep
|21
|10.
|Salsa
|18
|11.
|Argentine tango
|17
|12.
|Jazz
|15
|13. (tie)
|Waltz
|10
|13. (tie)
|Contemporary
|10
|15.
|Mambo
|8
In Season 33, Joey Graziadei made it through a Week 1 cha-cha-cha, telling Collider, “I was actually initially very scared about going first, mainly just because I had never done it before, and I didn’t know what it was going to feel like just to be on that stage and be able to perform. Now looking back, especially after the last couple of weeks, I loved that we got to go first that night [with] one of my favorite performances that we’ve done so far.”
The dance types that have led the most couples to safety
On the flip side, the jive is the dance type that has give the most couples safe passage to subsequent weeks of the competition.
|Ranking
|Dance Type
|Number of couples safe
|1. (tie)
|Jive
|197
|1. (tie)
|Quickstep
|197
|3.
|Foxtrot
|191
|4. (tie)
|Paso doble
|164
|4. (tie)
|Rumba
|164
|6.
|Cha-cha-cha
|157
|7.
|Viennese waltz
|153
|8.
|Tango
|141
|9.
|Samba
|139
|10.
|Argentine tango
|103
|11.
|Salsa
|95
|12.
|Jazz
|80
|13.
|Waltz
|65
|14.
|Contemporary
|63
|15.
|Mambo
|38
The most “dangerous” dances
After accounting for eliminations and bottom-two, bottom-three, and bottom-five results — and assigning negative points to each, proportionally — the researchers also identified the most “dangerous” dances on the show.
|Ranking
|Dance type
|Negative points
|1.
|Tango
|178
|2.
|Cha-cha-cha
|170
|3.
|Rumba
|166
|4.
|Samba
|165
|5.
|Paso doble
|157
Future Dancing with the Stars contestants, beware!
