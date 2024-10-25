Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander’s eighth and final season may be months and months away from airing on Starz, but emotions are already running high as star Caitriona Balfe shared an emotional peek behind the scenes at her farewell to Claire Fraser.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Balfe captured the removal of her Claire wig for the final time and the action seemed to be directly tied to her tear ducts as the waterworks commenced. “Taking the Claire wig off for the last time,” Balfe said as she was assisted in loosening the headpiece.

“Hold on… there she goes,” Balfe continued in the video, as the wig was pulled forward and away from her head. But before the piece could be fully removed, there was one last tug from the front corner as an off-camera witness noted from the background, “She won’t let go!”

Once the wig was fully removed though, a voice from the background called out, “Who are you?” and as Balfe responded, “I don’t know anymore,” her emotions got the best of her, and tears began streaming down her face.

After receiving a hug from the hair and makeup team, Balfe turned her camera towards costar and onscreen hubby Sam Heughan who was also having his hair tended to a couple of chairs down the line. Waving to Balfe and the camera, he cheered, “Yay! Claire’s gone. Bye, Claire!”

It’s a can’t-miss moment for fans as they gear up for the beginning of the end of the flagship series from Starz which has already spawned a forthcoming spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

While Season 8’s premiere has yet-to-be revealed, Starz’s fan-favorite will return with all-new episodes from Season 7B beginning on Friday, November 22.

Don’t miss the emotional video of Balfe’s farewell to Claire, above, and stay tuned for more on Outlander as we gear up for Season 7’s return this November.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8pm ET/PT, Starz