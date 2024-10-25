‘The Great British Baking Show’: Prue Leith Reacts After ‘Pastry Week’ Drama

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Great British Baking Show, Collection 12, Week 5]

Great British Baking Show judge Dame Prue Leith and viewers at home were “gutted” over the latest elimination, which saw car mechanic Andy bow out of the competition.

As part of “Pastry Week,” the remaining eight contestants were tasked with the usual Signature, Technical, and Showstopper rounds. This included making 12 frangipane tarts in the Signature bake and the Greek pie Spanakopita in the Paul Hollywood-set Technical challenge.

However, the most challenging of all was the Showstopper round, where the contestants were asked to make a Paris-Brest centerpiece consisting of an edible stand, gateau, choux pastry ring, and at least one custard filling. This is where things truly fell apart for fan favorite Andy.

After finishing second-to-last in the Technical challenge due to his pie having a “soggy bottom,” Andy knew he had to redeem himself in the Showstopper. Unfortunately, Andy’s ambitious toffee construction broke apart, forcing him to start from scratch. In the end, his finished product didn’t turn out as intended, and its flavor lacked “punch.”

Despite finishing last in the Technical round, fellow baker Gill was awarded Star Baker after her impressive Showstopper, meaning Andy became the fifth contestant eliminated from Season 15.

Leith looked visibly upset to say goodbye to Andy, noting, “It’s so sad to see Andy go. I adore the guy, but he just didn’t have a good week.”

Many fans felt the same, with one X user writing, “Gutted Andy was one of faves he seemed like a top bloke #gbbo.”

“Emotionally wrecked at Andy leaving the tent. What a gent,” said another.

Another added, “We don’t want Andy to leave. We don’t want anyone to leave, really, but we really don’t want Andy to leave.”

“Awwww I really liked Andy such a shame! But it’s understandable he didn’t have a great week,” wrote one commenter.

“It was the right decision, but I am still gutted, I really liked Andy #GBBO,” said another.

Andy addressed his exit in a letter shared on the GBBO X account, writing, “I may have ended my journey with a tear and not quite how I was expecting to but I will certainly be baking Everlong (Foo Fighters tune!). I’m sad I never left with a handshake, Star Baker, winning Technical or even a Paul pat.”

He continued, “To be embraced by all the Bake Off family and all the amazing fans is overwhelming and has filled me with love and joy. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Big love always, Andy xxx Big Boy Bakes aka Wonka.”

What did you think of the latest episode? Were you sad to see Andy go? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.