‘Jeopardy!’: Can Champ Survive Season-Long Curse?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the October 24 episode of Jeopardy!]

Jeopardy! fans finally have another winning streak on their hands as of Thursday, October 24’s episode, but can Will Wallace do what his fellow Season 41 champs haven’t and make it through the tape day?

Wallace, a game design director from Austin, Texas, entered with a two-day total of $28,799. He faced Dan Meyer, a fundraising professional from Chicago, Illinois (rocking some nifty earrings), and Kiki Jamieson, a nonprofit consultant from Toronto, Ontario.

Both his challengers got off to strong starts, with Meyer scoring an early lead with the first Daily Double. After 15 clues, Meyer had $3,600 to Jamieson’s $3,400 and Wallace’s $1,600. After the Jeopardy! round, Wallace (having shared he traveled to Vienna solely based on the quality of The Third Man) closed the gap with $5000, Jamieson $5,800 and Meyer $5,400.

In Double Jeopardy, Wallace aced the second Daily Double under the “Ballad” category as “Casey Jones” and seized the lead. Jamieson found the last Daily Double after running the “4-LETTER OPPOSITES” category but she was incorrect, giving Wallace back the lead and making for a neck-and-neck Final Jeopardy.

With Wallace at $13,400, Jamieson at $10,800, and Meyer at $8,200, the “On The U.K. Music Charts” clue was unveiled: “‘Candle In The Wind 1997’ knocked this song that asked a title question from the top spot as the U.K.’s all-time bestselling song.”

His challengers were incorrect, Meyer betting $0, Jamieson dropping to $5199. At this juncture, Ken Jennings remarked that Wallace, who earlier shared he performed in an Americana festival in Britain (and was mistaken as British), wrote his answer “pretty quickly.”

Indeed, he got the sole Final Jeopardy get, correctly responding: “What is Do They Know It’s Christmas?” and leaping to $26,799 for a three-day total of $55,598.

Fans took to the Reddit thread for the episode where many celebrated the arrival of first three-day champ since Rishabh Wuppalapati (and with better handwriting). However, some pointed out that Wallace’s biggest challenge may be ahead: winning Friday’s game is something nearly no champ has done all season.