[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.]

“I am on the right side of justice.” That’s how Andrea Freeman feels, Yaya DaCosta says, when she goes to her boss, Suarez (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez), and demands to be put back on the case that she was taken off of after a mistake at the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3. (She got distracted before she could call a woman to let her know the man who abused her was going to be out on temporary release, and he killed her. But the lawyer who took over has been failing.)

“She’s already played it out in her mind and practiced this moment enough that she knows that in his state of transition to his new position and the fact that she’s right and that she knows that he knows that she’s right, she knows that he has been seeing Vanessa fail, and she knows that if he doesn’t agree to this, they will lose, and it’s wrong to lose because he did it,” DaCosta tells TV Insider. (Watch the full video interview above.) “It’s not just that I’m confident and cocky and good at my job, but I know that me not doing this will create a guilty conscience, will create a bad reputation for our team. And so it’s bigger than me at this point, but this is what I have to do.”

She continues, “I have to go in there. I’m going to let my hair down, and I’m going to show not just my brains, but all the things that make me magnetic in the courtroom and impossible to fail. I’m dropping back into my power at that moment.”

Having Andrea make that mistake and be less in control than we’re used to gave DaCosta “a great opportunity to get to know her better and to dig below the surface of the polished and rigid persona that she has created for herself as a protection,” the star says. “She takes responsibility for her choices and her path, which is admirable, but because she’s not used to doing it as an adult, it’s messy.”

Andrea’s feelings about the system have changed. She still believes in it, “but she understands that in order to make the system work, we have to sometimes take creative license. We have to sometimes do things that might seem outside of the scope of order in order to get to the main goal,” DaCosta explains. “Let me still work towards the same end goal of victory and justice, but allowing myself to write some of the rules between point A and point B, because I trust myself now a little bit more than the men who I don’t even know who wrote these books in the first place.”

Season 3 also saw Andrea involved with Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a casual relationship that didn’t work out in the end. “They both fell into something that they needed for different reasons at that point. And I think on some level, they both understood that it wasn’t sustainable,” agrees DaCosta. “When it comes to them deciding to just back up from all that, it’s like we can still be, well, not colleagues, we’re not working on the same side, but at least friendly.”

(Something we loved? That Andrea took care of telling her friend and Mickey’s ex-wife, Neve Campbell‘s Maggie, about the relationship. “She’s responsible and she’s not messy,” says DaCosta. “Maggie’s her yoga partner. We go way back. We talk about stuff, and there is a girl code, and I love that. I love that the writers really thought about that and took away the drama almost because we are adults.”)

Because of that relationship with Mickey, Andrea has “learned to trust herself,” according to DaCosta. “I think Andrea has had a hard time with men because the weak ones are intimidated by her, and the strong ones are in competition with her. And so she really has learned to rely on herself and to be her own partner, her own cheerleader, her own coach,” she explains. “There’s something about Mickey that speaks to the part of her that does want to go against the grain, that does want to be creative, that does want to take matters into her own hands, and that does want to put her foot down.”

Watch the full video interview above for more from DaCosta about Andrea, Mickey, and Season 4 hopes.

