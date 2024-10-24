‘Golden Bachelorette’ Fans Think Joan Vassos Isn’t Ready to Find Love Again

Joan Vassos selected her final three suitors on Tuesday’s (October 22) episode of ABC’s The Golden Bachelorette, but many fans think her heart isn’t it as she still isn’t over losing her late husband.

The 61-year-old school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, visited the hometowns of her final four during Tuesday’s episode, where she got to meet their friends and family. She first took a trip to Lake Tahoe, Nevada, for her date with Guy Gansert, a 66-year-old ER doctor from Reno.

After a boat trip on the lake, Gansert took Vassos to meet his big family. “He wouldn’t be one of the last four people if I didn’t have strong feelings for him,” Vassos told Gansert’s family members.

She then went to Chicago for her next two hometown dates. First up was Pascal Ibgui, a 69-year-old salon owner, who Vassos said reminded her of her late husband. Then she went to visit fellow Chicago native Jordan Heller, a 61-year-old sales manager, who took Vassos to enjoy deep-dish pizza and a rainbow cake.

Finally, Vassos traveled to Wichita, Kansas, to meet Charles ‘Chock’ Chapple, a 60-year-old insurance executive. Vassos was included in a sweet moment where Chapple and his family planted a tree in honor of his mother, who recently died from cancer.

Despite enjoying the hometown visits, before the final rose ceremony, Vassos admitted to being in “a funk” and no longer confident in any of the relationships. “I thought I’d be a lot more confident in these relationships by now, but I feel less confident after hometowns,” she told host Jesse Palmer.

Ultimately, Vassos gave her final three roses to Chapple, Gansert, and Ibgui, sending Heller home. However, many viewers sensed that Vassos’ heart was no longer in it.

“I think Joan will pick a Boyfriend at the end, not a life partner. She’s emotionally unavailable and it’s getting worse,” wrote one fan on X.

#TheGoldenBachelorette

I think Joan will pick a Boyfriend at the end, not a life partner. She’s emotionally unavailable and it’s getting worse. — poofey one (@poofeyone) October 24, 2024

“Joan is definitely allowed to miss her husband, but she’s talking about John way too much. It takes over the conversations, and I wonder if she’s actually ready to move on with someone else,” said another.

Vassos lost her husband of 32 years, John, to pancreatic cancer in January 2021. The reality star has been open about the emotional toll John’s passing has taken on her on the show, which has led many fans to think she isn’t yet ready to move onto a new relationship.

“I don’t think Joan is ready. She was obviously deeply in love with her late husband, which is wonderful, but she talks about him every other sentence so it seems like she might not be ready,” added another commenter.

I’m not sure Joan is truly ready to do the whole “engaged and married in a month”. However her season has been the best! The men are so vulnerable & honest. @ABCNetwork we NEED a Golden Paradise to keep seeing these guys #MissCharlesL #TheGoldenBachelorette — Lori (@MuppetDogsMom) October 24, 2024

“Joan is further proving she’s really not ready or that Guy is not the one,” said another.

“I do love Guy, but Joan is not ready for any man right now with how she is talking about her old husband!” wrote one fan.

I love joan so much but it’s so hard to watch her not being over john and trying to find love again. idk if she’s ready#TheGoldenBachelorette pic.twitter.com/oqySzPCbSm — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) October 24, 2024

Another added, “Joan is not ready to move on after John. It’s too fresh and hard to watch tbh.”

“I love joan so much but it’s so hard to watch her not being over john and trying to find love again. idk if she’s ready,” said one commenter.

“Again, Joan is absolutely not ready. Chock is giving stalker vibes. Guy is not really into it. And Pascal is one big red NO flag. All this to say none of this is going to end well,” added another.

What did you think of the hometown dates? Is Vassos ready to move on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

The Golden Bachelorette, Season 1, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC