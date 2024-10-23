Joan Vassos Hits Back At Martha Stewart After She Disses ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Men

Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos does not agree with Martha Stewart when it comes to her suitors on the ABC dating reality show and is setting the record straight.

After Stewart said she wouldn’t appear on The Golden Bachelorette because the men weren’t “hot enough,” Vassos revealed she slid into the media mogul’s DMs to defend the male contestants.

“I DM’d her last night. I don’t know if she’s read it yet, but I did,” Vassos told Access Hollywood in an interview that aired Tuesday, October 22. “I said, ‘Dating is hard out there and I had a great group of guys.’ She doesn’t know ‘em like I know ‘em. I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside, and both are wonderful.”

Stewart made the comments while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, October 20, where she was promoting her upcoming Netflix documentary, Martha. When Cohen asked the lifestyle guru if she would be interested in appearing on the ABC reality series, Stewart replied, “not at all…. absolutely not.”

“$1,000,000 an episode, Martha?” Cohen added.

“No, the guys aren’t hot enough,” Stewart replied.

Vassos disagreed with Stewart’s assessment, telling Access Hollywood, “The team did a great job of picking [the men]. What they’re about and their backstories, they’re all so wonderful. They are there for a reason. When they got out of the limos that first night, every single one of them did something memorable and made me want to get to know them more.”

“I guess Martha Stewart didn’t watch or didn’t see what I saw in them. Maybe you have to be in person? They are special guys,” Vassos continued. “I feel like everyone’s falling in love with them. I’m like, ‘What’s wrong with you, Martha?’”

Vassos revealed she is still waiting for Stewart’s response and even went so far as to invite her to the season finale so the businesswoman can see the men up close and personal for herself.

The Golden Bachelorette, Season 1, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC