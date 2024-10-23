Jerry Springer Docuseries Coming to Netflix to Reveal ‘Darker Truths’ of the Controversial Talk Show

Amanda Bell
Jerry Springer with audience members
Universal TV / Everett Collection

The Jerry Springer Show

“Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” If you read that and hear a chanting crowd in your head, well, this news is for you: Netflix has announced a two-part docuseries that will take audiences behind the scenes of the raucous ’90s talk show The Jerry Springer Show early next year, on January 7, 2025.

Called Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, the show promises to offer an all-access look at the hit (and controversial) show that made Jerry Springer a household name and something of a live referee for his guests.

The logline for the new series is: “This jaw-dropping, premium two-part series will tell the story of The Jerry Springer Show as it’s never been told before. Packed with extraordinary first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders, the series explores how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties. But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests of The Jerry Springer Show, a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.”

The Jerry Springer Show first premiered in 1991 and was syndicated nationwide, running for a whopping 27 seasons until 2018. The show, which was set in Chicago, Illinois, competed with contemporaries of the era like MauryThe Oprah Winfrey Show, Ricki LakeThe Rosie O’Donnell Show, and Sally. Springer was initially focused on more political issues, but by the mid-’90s it became known for its no-holds-barred brawls between featured guests and oft-salacious conversations and revelations.

We’ll have to wait and see what the new docuseries reveals about that shocking (albeit successful) about-face and what else there is to know about the late talk show icon.

Netflix’s docuseries is directed by Luke Sewell and executive-produced by Sophie Jones, Alicia Kerr, and Sophie Leonard, with Catherine Murnane producing.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, January 7, 2025, Netflix

