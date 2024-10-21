Vamping Through ‘Shadows’ Final Season, The Wayans in ‘Poppa’s House,’ Battles Begin on ‘The Voice,’ Gibbs Goes Rogue in ‘Origins’

FX

What We Do in the Shadows

Season Premiere 10/9c

Here’s something we never knew about Staten Island’s wacky vampires as the sixth and (regrettably) final season of the supernatural mockumentary gets underway: Turns out there was a fifth vampire in the house all along: “Good Old” Jerry the Vampire (Mike O’Brien), who’s been in a “super slumber” since 1976, but his roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) forgot to ever wake him up. When he finally rises from his coffin bed, he not only addresses the most pressing issue — “Why is there a human camera crew here filming everything?” — but provokes an existential crisis when he asks what they’ve been doing all these years instead of conquering the new world. As for human sidekick Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), no longer their familiar, his attempt to enter the job market takes on a How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying quality when the vamps shadow his every move. You’ll also get some slapstick Frankenstein vibes in the three back-to-back episodes that launch Season 6.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Poppa’s House

Series Premiere 8:30/7:30c

The father-son chemistry between seasoned sitcom pros Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. is reason enough to visit Poppa’s House, also the name of the popular New York City talk-radio show that Poppa (Wayans) has hosted for years. The sitcom (which could stand to tone down the sweetened audience laughter) is at its best when Poppa and son Junior (guess who) play off each other, with adept physical and verbal comedy. The show’s plot hooks are a lot rustier, when Junior clashes with wife Nina (Tetona Jackson) over chasing his film-director dreams at the expense of his job at his father-in-law’s foam-roller company. Poppa is rankled when, against his objections, his freewheeling radio show adds the “female perspective” when pop psychologist Dr. Ivy Reed (Essence Atkins) joins the team. Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised when the women get the short end of the humor bargain in a show titled Poppa’s House.

Trae Patton / NBC

The Voice

8/7c

Sadly, the entertaining Blind Auditions are over, and it’s time for the Battle Rounds to begin for the next three weeks. The coaches (Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and newbies Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé) have set their teams, who now face off in sing-offs, with each judge getting two steals to pick up eliminated singers they covet. The winners advance to the Knockout Rounds.

Greg Gayne / CBS

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

“I’ve seen more than my fair share of war,” the older-and-wiser Gibbs (Mark Harmon) declares in voice-over narration, reflecting on how “I put off moving on” in the wake of his wife and daughter’s murders in the 1991-set NCIS prequel spinoff. The mental health of the younger Gibbs (Austin Stowell) is front of mind as the new “probie” settles in with the NIS team, and his worried dad Jackson (Longmire’s Robert Taylor) confronts Leroy’s boss Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid) about why his Marine sniper son was recruited to become a Navy cop: “He needs time to heal, not a gun and a badge.” Leroy raises more red flags when he goes rogue during an investigation into a mall robbery, trapping a suspect in an elevator against orders. Sounds like he needs to study his box of rules, including No. 29: “Learn to obey before you command.”

INSIDE MONDAY TV: