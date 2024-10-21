Ty Pennington Strips Off & Sends Fans Wild as He Turns ‘Sexty’ 60

HGTV star Ty Pennington celebrated his 60th birthday on Friday, October 19, and marked the occasion by sharing a steamy shirtless photo taken by his wife, Kellee Merrell.

The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum took to his Instagram page, where he posted a photo of himself lying on a bed wearing nothing but a pair of beaded necklaces. “Thirst trapping all the way into #60 because why not, right?!” he wrote in the caption.

“A follower did tell me recently that I don’t have much time left so consider this my official petition to rebrand 60 to… #sexty ,” Pennington continued. “No but seriously, feeling incredibly grateful and excited for what this next year (and decade) will bring #seniordiscount #thisissixty #agingisagift #Tyturnssixty #bluesteel.”

Fans and friends jumped into the comments to compliment Pennington and share their happy birthday messages, including Love It or List It star Hilary Farr.

“At a certain point – we all look best lying on our back but sexy is timeless,” Farr wrote.

Another commenter added, “You’ve just inspired me to stretch my age range for men in Bumble.”

“Love you to pieces sweet friend! Wishing you a special year for a special birthday filled with alllll the happiness you deserve,” said fellow HGTV star Taniya Nayak.

HGTV’s Sarah Baeumler added, “Happy birthday to a truly inspiring, humble and genuine human being ❤️….watch out everyone, Ty is in his Sexty decade love you buddy! Xxsb”

“Well hot damn, TY! Happy Birthday!!!! SEXTY is my new favorite age and you are wearing it well!” wrote another fan.

Pennington first rose to fame as a carpenter on the TLC home improvement series Trading Spaces before going on to host ABC’s reality series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards. He also served as host on the short-lived lifestyle-based talk show The Revolution, which aired on ABC in January 2012.

In January 2021, Pennington joined HGTV, hosting Ty Breaker, a show where he helps families who are struggling to make their homes work. He also hosts the network’s renovation competition series, Rock The Block, and Battle on the Beach.