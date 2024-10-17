Like Sands Through the Hourglass… For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Fans have missed seeing Emily O’Brien on Days of Our Lives, whether it’s as Theresa or Gwen. The popular soap actress sent many of them into a frenzy sharing a surprising new look. She shared a selfie on an October 15 Instagram post, debuting a short bob in a black turtleneck. The 39-year-old wrote, ““Snip Snip ✂️ #italianbob.” This looks like a fresh cut considering the photo was taken in the driver’s seat of her car.

The response was universally loved by enthusiasts and Days actors alike. Eric Martsolf wrote “Another colleague shared the sentiment in Martha Madison with emojis, “Linsey Godfrey called it “stunning.” Krizia Bajos commented, “Just when you think you can’t get even more beautiful. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily O’Brien (@emroya)



Of course, many of the messages were expressing how much they missed watching O’Brien in Salem on their TV screens. One wrote, “We miss you on DAYS. Come back as GWEN so you and LEO can go at it b4 you rekindle your friendship. ❤️.” Another chimed in from another part of the world writing, “Pete from Melbourne, Australia here long time Days fan, you killed it on Days playing Gwen, l hope we get to see her again!”

O’Brien exited her role as Days on August 8 and fans had gotten used to her having much longer hair. “I was in tears, and I faced everybody on stage and I looked at the cameras,” she told Soap Opera Digest about leaving the show. “Then I just told everyone how incredibly lucky I am.”

O’Brien first joined the Days in 2020 and played Gwen Rizczech until October 2023. She took on two roles on the soap over the past five years. It’s clear from the reaction online that there is a groundswell of support in her corner. Neither Gwen nor Theresa were killed off, so as we know the door is still open for a return to Days down the line. The star hasn’t let it be known what’s next for her, but perhaps the new look could be a sign of some sort of news to come.

What do you think of O’Brien’s new do? Let us know in the comments.