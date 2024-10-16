Sophia Bush Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as a Spicy New Surgeon

Sophia Bush at Glamour's 2024 Women of the Year held at The Times Square EDITION on October 8, 2024 in New York City.
Sophia Bush‘s tour around the broadcast procedural world continues apace. This time, she’s joining Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 as a trauma surgeon in a roll that is expected to recur.

Deadline first announced the news that the Chicago P.D. star, who left the NBC police drama and starred in her own short-lived medical show at CBS, Good Sam, will be joining the Seattle surgery circuit on ABC next.

Bush’s character is Dr. Cass Beckman, a trauma surgeon who is described as friendly and “messy around the edges” and works at Seattle Presbyterian. Her husband, David Beckman (whose casting is as yet unknown at this time) is a cardiothoracic surgeon at Grey Sloan, though it is expected to be a more minor character.

Her first appearance in the show will reportedly be in Episode 6, which airs on Thursday, November 7 at 10/9c on the network. The title of the episode has yet to be announced.

Bush is the latest, but most major, new guest star added to the cast for Season 21. Michael Thomas Grant also joined as the new chaplain, who is openly gay, and Kali Rocha returned to her role as Dr. Sydney Heron after 17 years away from the show. Elsewhere, cast shakeups for the season included more episodic appearances for Ellen Pompeo, who took a step back from the show in recent seasons, a full-time return of Jason George as Ben Warren, and the upcoming exits of Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt and Midori Francis as Mika Yasuda.

This is also just the latest project for Bush, who has become increasingly busy on the TV front; last month, we learned that she and former  One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton will both reprise their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer in a sequel series of One Tree Hill at Netflix.

