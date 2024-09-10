Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Now that we know Pippa (Sonia Mena) and Diana (Alicia Crowder) are together in the 2015 timeline on Tell Me Lies, it makes us wonder about their road to a romantic relationship. In TV Insider’s exclusive preview of the September 9 episode, Diana stops by Pippa’s dorm room for a check-in.

“I wanted to check on you, make sure you’re okay,” Diana tells Pippa, who says she’s fine. Diana mentions how things were “pretty rough last night” for Pippa. At the party the night before, Diana walked in on a barely conscious Pippa, who seemingly had been sexually assaulted by Chris (Jacob Rodriguez), Lydia’s brother. Diana and Lucy (Grace Van Patten) helped Pippa get home safely.

Pippa is confused by Diana’s presence, given her connection to Stephen (Jackson White). “I’m sure Stephen thought the whole story was hilarious,” Pippa quips. Diana promises she didn’t tell Stephen what happened last night. “I wouldn’t do that,” Diana says.

Pippa, never one to beat around the bush, tells Diana that it’s “a little weird that you’re here. We’re not really friends.”

Diana explains that “last night was f**ked up. We don’t have to be friends for me to make sure you’re okay.” Pippa scoffs at her. “I’ve seen how you are,” she says. “You’re not the kind of girl who goes and checks on other girls. You’re kind of brutal with other girls. I mean, look at what you did to Lucy last year.”

Diana is stung by Pippa’s words. “I’m glad you’re okay,” Diana reiterates before heading out.

Obviously, things change between Diana and Pippa in subsequent years. The end of the Season 2 premiere revealed Pippa and Diana’s relationship in 2015. Crowder told TV Insider that Pippa and Diana are in a “solid relationship.” However, Mena teased that “there is definitely some tension about how not public they are, and it’s interesting to watch that develop over this season.”

In the college years, Diana and Lucy are practically enemies because of their involvement with Stephen. Given Pippa and Diana’s relationship and Pippa’s relationship with Lucy, could Lucy and Diana ever become friends?

“I think that in the 2015 stuff that Diana and Lucy kind of get there,” Crowder said. “There’s this kind of solidarity of, wow, Stephen is such an immense piece of sh*t, and it’s like we’re trauma bonded through that. But in the college days, I don’t know. Maybe Season 3. I don’t know.”

Tell Me Lies, Season 2, Wednesdays, Hulu