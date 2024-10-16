The MMA world is mourning the loss of fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos. The UFC and Bellator fighter died at the age 38.

Guilherme’s family and friends took to social media to announce his passing. His uncle, Walter shared the sad news on his Facebook page wrote (translated), “…You pursued your dreams in America as an MMA fighter, Guilherme Bomba, Brazilian champion, but we don’t think that she would also take you on a journey of no return, without any of us around. We were waiting for you to come for Christmas, that will no longer happen.”

He continued saying, “Life is a breath and we wake up to this heartbreaking news. What times we are living in. We are praying for you! May the God who is able to receive you in His infinite mercy and comfort all who have always loved you!”

Those outside the sports circle know Vasconcelos had also dated pop star Demi Lovato in 2017 before splitting in May 2018. There is no cause of death reported as of press time. The father leaves behind a one-year-old daughter, who he shared with model Kayla Lauren.

Vasconcelos had just posted an Instagram photo outside a Jiu-Jitsu studio on Instagram story less than 24 hours before his death was announced. Tributes have poured in for the fourth-degree black belt and coach from those within the fighting community, as well as fans.

Richardson Andrigo Moreira wrote, “Damn brother, I can’t believe how many things we’ve shared since the beginning of everything… You’ll be greatly missed. Rest in peace.”

“Gut Punch to the MVP Family. It’s not just our Vets that struggle and often suffer in silence, it’s our Athletes too,” Nate Boyer wrote. “There is strength in vulnerability, and it takes real courage to ask for help. @jayglazer was a champion for @bombatuf and his story as a fighter. He took him in just like me, because Jay believes in underdogs like us. But no matter how beat up you may feel, you ALSO gotta believe that you’re never out of the fight. Get up, take a fighter’s stance, and keep punching until the sound of the bell… and even then stand tall, and don’t EVER let the enemy know that you’re tired as fuck and want to quit. We Love You Bomba. Rest Easy Brother.”

Jamie Huey posted “This experience was both an honor and a blessing for me. Bomba, thank you for being a part of my journey and for letting me be a part of yours. Our matching team, bad guys, tattoos, they take on new meaning today.”