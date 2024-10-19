How Will ‘Superman & Lois’ End? Bosses Tease ‘Something Unique’

The good news is that the Superman & Lois writing staff knew they were writing to an ending of the series with its final season. But like with all shows that are signing off, we had to wonder: How will it end? TV Insider asked showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher just that while discussing the first episodes of the fourth season.

“When you end a show, you just want to stick the landing,” Helbing told us. “That’s its own sort of scary proposition in a lot of ways, but particularly with Superman [Tyler Hoechlin] and Lois Lane [Elizabeth Tulloch] and all of our characters and the legacy of the show, you just want people to remember it. So we really wanted to go out with an emotional bang and hopefully something that a week later, people are still thinking about. We just try to do something unique in the Superman mythos and I feel like we did.”

Added Fletcher, “We hope it’s something unexpected. We spent a lot of time talking about it. We had an idea—Todd and I were talking about an idea of how to end the series last year. We didn’t think there was going to be a Season 4 and we pivoted it a little bit, but we thought we had something that was beautiful and spoke to what the series is about and that would catch people by surprise. So hopefully it does.”

The final season has kicked off with the brutal death of Superman—”It got cemented when we knew that we had 10 episodes left, it felt like the right story to tell,” shared Helbing—but following that soon after was Sam Lane’s (Dylan Walsh) ultimate sacrifice. Knowing he was going to die, he made it so that his heart could be used to bring back his son-in-law. What happens after that has yet to be seen.

At a time when revivals are common, the question has to be asked: Could we see more from these characters in the future?

“All those decisions are way above our pay grade,” explained Helbing. “I think the trickiest part is the cast and it’s just once everybody disbands, it’s hard to get the team back together because people have to make a living. So, I would say if you follow the philosophy of Superman, there’s always hope, but it feels very unlikely.”

Superman & Lois, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW