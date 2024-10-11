“You want me to pull my pants down and make my ass clap?” That line is uttered with hilarious bluntness by Harrison Ford in the trailer for Shrinking Season 2, premiering Wednesday, October 16 on Apple TV+. It’s said in response to Christa Miller‘s Liz, who’s seen sitting in Paul’s therapy office with Sean (Luke Tennie). It’s one of many hilarious scenes shared between Miller and Ford in the second season, but Miller reveals a fun fact about that episode in particular to TV Insider: It’s directed by her fellow Scrubs alum, Zach Braff.

Shrinking follows Jimmy (Jason Segel), a grieving therapist who resorts to unorthodox (and possibly unethical) methods with his patients as he tries to revive his own life after the unexpected death of his wife. His work colleagues — Ford’s Paul and Jessica Williams‘ Gaby — are extensions of his family, and the other friends in their social circle help care for Jimmy’s teen daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell), as well. Liz and her husband, Derek (Ted McGinley), are the nosy neighbors they love to hate.

Liz and Sean will get closer in Season 2, debuting with its first two episodes on premiere day. Liz is seen in Paul’s office with Sean in the trailer below.

“That’s it?” Liz questions while sitting on a couch with Sean. That’s when Paul replies with the “ass clap” line (mark that as a sentence you never thought you’d hear spoken by Ford). Liz gets up and asks Sean, “How much do you pay him?,” implying that Sean is a client of Paul’s this season. “Nothing,” the vet says back. “Yeah, that sounds about right,” Liz says as she goes to leave. Paul, meanwhile, has his face in his hand as he questions his life choices.

Miller and Ford proved to be a great comedic pair in Season 1, especially in the engagement party episode when Paul got ridiculously stoned. Season 2 will continue their antics, with Paul complaining about his every interaction with Liz and Liz loving every chance she gets to pester him. Miller tells TV Insider that she and Ford and Tennie and Braff couldn’t stop laughing while filming that scene from the trailer.

“Oh my God. That was the funniest scene to do. I could not stop laughing. None of us could stop laughing,” Miller says. “I mean, every time I would say to Harrison, well, my line that I say to him, I couldn’t stop laughing. And also my friend Zach Braff was directing, so that was a good day.”

In reference to Ford’s delivery of “make my ass clap,” Miller simply says, “He kills me.”

Like everyone in Shrinking, Liz is going to face her own tough challenges in Season 2. But she’s one character you probably won’t see in therapy, despite her showing up in Paul’s office with Sean in the trailer. Miller explains why.

“I just don’t think she wants to go there. I think she thinks her marriage is good and she has friends and just keep the status quo going,” Miller says before teasing, “I mean, she definitely needs therapy.”

Whenever Liz is ready for therapy, her social circle is full of therapists who clearly don’t mind a little conflict of interest.

Braff returns to direct in Season 2 after directing Season 1 Episode 8, “Boop.” There’s a lot of Scrubs folks involved in the Emmy-nominated comedy. The series was co-created by Bill Lawrence, who’s been married to Miller since 1999, in addition to Miller’s lead role and Braff’s directing gig.

Shrinking, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, October 16, Apple TV+