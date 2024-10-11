Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Welcome back, Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish)! Yes, the former SVU detective-turned-professor has a new job when she pops back up on the NBC drama, and it’s one she’s happy with. Giddish returns in the October 17 episode of Law & Order: SVU, “Divide and Conquer.”

In the episode, a couple’s dinner party ends with a violent home invasion and assault by masked men, and Rollins suspects the crime is linked to her Intelligence investigation of an international gang of thieves. The promo, which you can watch above, offers a look at Rollins and her partner, Detective Vince Corgan (John Clarence Stewart), joining Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the rest of the squad for the case.

“The crew’s dangerous. Multiple countries want to get these guys,” Rollins warns.

“It was fun to play and find a new chemistry with a new partner after all the years of being with the SVU crew. And it’s so weird to hear ‘Sergeant’ Rollins this time around, and to wear a different badge,” Giddish told TV Insider. “I have to say I didn’t mind it!”

She’s come back to play a Rollins who is much happier where she is now than she was when she was teaching; that work had been boring compared to her previous work with SVU. When we last saw her in Season 25, she was unemployed, having turned down tenure, and once again helping out with a case. She briefly toyed with returning to SVU—“It’s just my luck, I’m finally available and you’re not understaffed anymore,” she told Benson—but the captain encouraged her to figure out where she belongs in life. It sounds like she has.

“Rollins loves her new job. She says it’s like getting to eavesdrop on the whole world,” explained Giddish. “And I feel like she’s really happy, and it’s fun to play that version of Rollins.”

What are you hoping to see in Rollins’ first Season 26 episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC