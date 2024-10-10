Axed ‘GMA’ Weatherman Rob Marciano Makes Dramatic Return to TV at CBS News

Rob Marciano is back at work and made his TV return in dramatic circumstances, reporting from Florida on deadly Hurricane Milton.

The meteorologist resurfaced on CBS following his exit from ABC and Good Morning America in April.

Marciano made his debut on CBS Evening News on Tuesday, October 8. He shared a photo of himself on Instagram in Tampa with the CBS News emblem on his jacket. He accompanied it with the words, “Back to work… be safe Florida #Milton #CBSNews”

Viewers were excited to see the familiar face back on the air. One wrote, “ABC’s loss. Really happy for you. Enjoy CBS!” Celebrity chef Ryan Scott had some fun saying, “As your close friend am I allowed to say #Hottie”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Marciano (@robertmarciano)

Hurricane Milton made landfall on the evening of October 9 near Siesta Key in Sarasota County, as reported by the National Hurricane Center. The storm slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, bringing dangerous maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, flooding rain, and devastating storm surge.

Marciano’s boss at CBS News is someone he knows well, former ABC News executive Wendy Fisher who is overseeing CBS News weather operations. The pair are said to have a good relationship, according to Oliver Dancy’s Status newsletter.

ABC News dropped Marciano following multiple complaints about his behavior over the years, to the point where he was temporarily banned from the GMA set.

According to sources from The Daily Beast, Marciano was fired after he went on a tirade against one of the GMA producers. Ginger Zee, the network’s chief meteorologist, reportedly overheard the outburst and went to higher-ups as it fell in line with similar reported incidents that had taken place on set in the past.

Marciano had been with ABC for about a decade also serving as the senior meteorologist for World News Tonight. The 56-year-old’s broadcast career also included stops at Entertainment Tonight and CNN.

CBS News has been making some moves in recent weeks. Jeff Glor, co-host for CBS Saturday Morning, was among those laid off by Paramount Global in September. Jericka Duncan signed on to anchor CBS Weekend News. Norah O’Donnell is set to step away from CBS Evening News after the presidential election for a senior correspondent role.

The network secured Gayle King for a new deal that sees her continue as co-host of CBS Mornings, which has been growing its audience. So much so that it added another hour with CBS Mornings Plus on September 30 with Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz at the helm.

Are you happy to see Marciano back on TV? Let us know in the comments below.