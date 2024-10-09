Taylor Frankie Paul may be on the verge of another brand deal. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star went viral recently for a TikTok on her go-to Taco Bell order. And it’s shockingly one that doesn’t involve favorites Mexican pizza or nacho fries.

“As you guys know, when I’m having a hard time Taco Bell is my comfort spot,” the influencer declared. She slips on her slides and heads to the fast food restaurant to give her order of a medium Baja Blast with an order of cinnamon buns (Cinnabon Delights).

The breakout reality star reveals that she adds a little bit of creamer before mixing it in and then adds even more! A vanilla Baja Blast is born. Mixing the Mountain Dew tropical-lime flavored drink with something you might put in your coffee. A novel concept and quite the sugar rush.

Her clip has garnered more than 4.6 million views with many of her 4.8 million followers giving their hot takes on the suggestion. One thought she was going to add liquor when she said Dirty Baja Blast. “Haha big no more me,” Paul responded.

Fellow #MomTok-er Layla Taylor called it, “the most on-brand sponsorship I’ve ever seen.” Many looked to try it, even doing their own posts, and expressed their own love for the Bell. Others cracked up hearing the slurping sound added. Whether fans loved it or hated it, there was certainly a strong reaction to the unique drink idea.

Paul’s dedicated audience was happy she was bringing them more of that sweet Taco Bell content. And if you’re looking for more of her and the other ladies on the Hulu reality series, you’re in luck! It was announced on October 3 that the show taking the streamer by storm was renewed for Season 2. It was greenlit for 20 more episodes, which may include a third season, according to Variety.

The first season centered on Paul coming out of a “soft-swinging” sex scandal and divorce from ex-husband Tate Paul. Cameras were there for her arrest and the rollercoaster ride that is her relationship with Dakota Mortensen, pregnancy, and drama with Whitney Leavitt.

What do you think of Paul’s dirty Baja Blast? Let us know in the comments.