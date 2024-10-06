Keanu Reeves Spins Out During Pro Auto Racing Debut in Indianapolis

Keanu Reeves literally took a Toyota GR86 for a spin during his pro auto racing debut on Saturday, October 5, spinning out during a GR Cup race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reeves avoided a first-lap crash during the 45-minute race, but later, he spun onto the grass on the exit of Turn 9, according to the Associated Press. Luckily, Reeves didn’t collide with anything, and he re-entered the race, signaling that he was uninjured, the AP adds.

Reeves drove car No. 92, which was emblazoned with the word “BRZRKR,” the title of the comic book series he wrote with Matt Kindt, in promotion of The Book of Elsewhere, a BRZRKR-inspired novel the actor wrote with China Miéville.

Reeves, who qualified 31st out of 35 cars, peaked at 21st place during Saturday’s race and finished in 25th place. He has another race scheduled for Sunday, October 6. The GR Cup is a Toyota spec-racing series which supports the Indy 8 Hour sports car event.

Also racing on Saturday was Cody Jones from the Dude Perfect YouTube channel. Jones and Reeves played around before the race, with the actor ducking Jones’ slow-motion punch much like Neo, his character in The Matrix, as seen in an Instagram video the YouTuber posted.

Reeves previously won the celeb event of the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in 2009, narrowly beating MTV host Fonzworth Bentley.

And the John Wick star often feels the need for speed, it seems. He attended a Formula 1 British Grand Prix qualifying race in 2022 and a MotoGP Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland event this July, according to People.

In other racing projects, Reeves hosted and produced Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, a 2023 docuseries about the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship, and he’s the co-founder of ARCH Motorcycle.