Keanu Reeves to Star in ‘BRZRKR’ Film Adaptation & Anime Spinoff Series at Netflix

Keanu Reeves‘ comic book from BOOM! Studios is getting the movie and TV series treatment at Netflix as the actor brings BRZRKR to the streamer.

Netflix has acquired the rights to the source material and will adapt a live-action film as well as an anime spinoff series, both of which will feature Reeves. Created and written by the actor, the BRZRKR comics are co-written by Matt Kindt and illustrated by Marvel artist Ron Garney with colors from Bill Crabtree, letters from Clem Robins, and character designs from Rafael Grampá.

Described as a “brutally epic saga,” BRZRKR tracks the story of an immortal warrior’s 80,000 year fight throughout the ages. Know only as “B,” the half-mortal and half-god man is both cursed and compelled by violence even at the expense of his own mental well being.

After wandering the Earth for centuries, B has found refuge working for the U.S. government to fight in battles that are too dangerous for anyone besides himself. In exchange for his work, B will learn the truth to his endless existence and possibly even learn how to make it stop for good.

The film adaptation of BRZRKR will see Reeves fill the lead role as it chronicles the events of the first story of the 12-issue limited comic book series. The first issue debuted on March 3, 2021, selling more than 615,000 copies. The actor will reprise his live-action role for the animated anime spinoff which will expand on BRZRKR universe.

Fresh off of finishing production on Matrix 4, Reeves’ next project is John Wick 4, which begins production this Spring. Reeves will produce BRZRKR for Netflix with Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Stephen Hamel. The project will be executive produced by Adam Yoelin.