CBS premiere week is going to be stacked. There are new seasons of your favorite shows as well as new series debuting. It all kicks off on Sunday, October 13 with the second season of Tracker, and that’s just one of the shows featured in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at what’s coming up on the network, with interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

The video, which you can watch above, includes (but is not limited to) Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, The Neighborhood, S.W.A.T., Ghosts, Survivor, Elsbeth, FBI: Most Wanted (with a dog!), and Fire Country.

“Start your week off with some great laughs,” says Cedric the Entertainer from The Neighborhood (which airs Mondays). Adds his costar Max Greenfield, in a mini New Girl reunion as he sits with Damon Wayans Jr., “To have Cedric and Damon Sr. back to back is a really nice hour of television.” Damon Wayans Jr. and Damon Wayans Sr. star in the new comedy Poppa’s House.

Shemar Moore, whose S.W.A.T. has been uncanceled twice, is clearly happy to be back. “I’m grateful,” he says, teasing new cast members.

With Tracker now in its second season, “our stories are going to be a little bit grittier,” teases Justin Hartley. “We have more opportunity because we don’t have to tell the backstory so much because we’ve already done that.”

Turning to some of the new shows coming, Emily Osment offers a simple reason to tune in to Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage: “Our little daughter’s so cute.” And Mark Harmon, an executive producer on NCIS: Origins, following his NCIS character in his early days at NIS played by Austin Stowell, says, “It’s a new story to tell. What’s not to like about this opportunity? And I think we all feel that way.”

