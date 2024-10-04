Just when you thought Gold Rush couldn’t get any bigger, the miners of the Discovery Channel juggernaut are leveling up for the upcoming new season. Record-breaking gold prices are putting $40 million at stake in the Yukon. They’ll face unforeseen changes and immense challenges before they can hit paydirt and cash in. After much anticipation, the network exclusively shared details and teaser first with TV Insider, teasing “one miner, in particular, will falter, threatening to destroy everything that they worked for.”

Parker Schnabel, Rick Ness, and Tony Beets are revealed to be back for Season 15 in the promo above. Through the animated clip, the three illustrate how gold ran through their veins. Schnabel goes as far as to say he is addicted to gold, which motivates him to come back every year.

The franchise’s current kingpin Schnabel has already brought in 63,000 ounces of gold in his career, worth more than $98 million. As one of the most powerful landowners in the Klondike, the 29-year-old’s new claim at Dominion Creek holds a massive $200 million worth of gold. The catch is it must be mined before his license expires in six years. Feeling the pressure of the time crunch, Parker aimed for a record-breaking 10,000-ounce, $25 million dollar season. In deep debt, it’s once again make or break for the Gold Rush prodigy. One bad decision away could sink his whole operation and go from boom to bust.

During his inspiring comeback last season, Ness rebuilt his operation from the ground up. This has given him the chance to finally assemble a crew to fulfill his dreams of becoming a landowner. As Ness continues to battle his personal demons, a bombshell from his landlord throws him into a tailspin. One that jeopardizes his entire future.

Elsewhere, the Beets family faces considerable changes this season. While Beets targets a 5,000-ounce season, his eldest son, Kevin strikes out on his own for the first time. When the patriarch leans on his other two kids and nephew, a power struggle ensues that threatens to reshape the family dynasty.

Gold Rush Season 15 premiere, November 8, 8/7c, Discovery Channel