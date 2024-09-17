Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Summer is slowly coming to an end. The leaves are starting to change colors. Before we know it, the holiday season will be here again.

Joyful streets, merry greetings, and a hot cocoa or two are in our near future. The upcoming movies from Great American Media will help accompany you during the chilly nights. The network has released its annual lineup of Christmas flicks in the lineup that will start the seasonal cheer as early as October. Great American Christmas will kick off October 17 on Pure Flix and October 19 on Great American Family.

Scroll down to get all the latest information about the Great American Christmas 2024 schedule, including the premiere dates, stars, and more.

Great American Family

Stars: Jill Winternitz and Dominic Watters

Premiere: Saturday, October 19, 8/7c

The first movie to premiere during this year’s edition of Great American Christmas sees Winternitz and Watters come to the platform as they bring an installation designer and wealthy heir to life. Set in Scotland, a New York installation designer helps a small Scottish community create a spectacular light display to win “Best Christmas Village.” Along the way, the heir, who doesn’t like Christmas, meets the New Yorker, and they have to work together to create joy for the community.

Stars: Rhiannon Fish and Mitchell Bourke

Premiere: Sunday, October 20, 8/7c

The cultural differences between Olivia, a commoner, and her partner, Prince Alexander, are on display when she joins him to spend their first Christmas together at his family’s magical palace, Torovia.

Stars: Merritt Patterson and Christopher Russel

Premiere: Saturday, October 26, 8/7c

The battle between old and new is on display in this tale. The movie follows a dedicated preservationist who is against a developer’s ambition to tear down a historic Post Office with ties to her family. The choice of old versus new threatens to divide the small town unless there is a solution for the greater good of all concerned.

Stars: Ferelith Young and Harmon Walsh.

Premiere: Saturday, November 2, 8/7c

A perfect quilt at a Christmas wedding is the throughline of this movie, which sees Liam, a firefighter, and Amy, a quilting teacher, come together to make one for Liam’s sister. Both are headstrong people who have to put their personal differences aside.

Stars: Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard

Premiere: Saturday, November 9, 8/7c

The Nutcracker is a dream for many ballerinas, but this retired one is pressed into service working with a visiting team of royal ambassadors to put on the season’s performance of the famous act. Throughout her work, she finds herself intertwined in an unexpected Christmas romance.

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Eric Johnson

Premiere: Saturday, November 16, 8/7c

Desi, a local business owner, goes on a holiday road trip down memory lane after being instructed to do that by an audio cassette message left in the player of her recently departed dad’s red truck. While on her trip, she meets a man who needs her help; he offers her help in return.

Stars: Gladys Knight, Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley, Jillian Murray, Laura Osnes, Julia Reilly, and Jesse Hutch

Premiere: Saturday, November 23, 8/7c

Famously adapted many times, Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women is getting the Great American Family treatment.

Stars: Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch

Premiere: Sunday, November 24, 8/7c

Northern Lights will definitely be included in this Christmas movie. Aurora, a town known for its amazing displays, is a historian’s family hometown where she is seeking inspiration for her next project. While there, she and a local tour guide bond when she is shown the town’s Christmas traditions and sees miracles come.

Stars: Stephen Atherholt, Jonathan Blair, and Rachel Day Hughes

Premiere: Thursday, November 28, 8/7c

Not quite a premiere, but this will be the first time I Heard The Bells, a story behind Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s life, will be shown on TV in a linear way without commercials. This Thanksgiving Day, you’ll be able to see Longfellow’s journey as his idyllic world is shattered by tragedy. Topics like the Civil War and a family torn apart inspired his famous carol as he discovers hope and faith on Christmas morning.

Stars: Danica McKellar and Oliver Rice

Premiere: Friday, November 29, 8/7c

With Cinderella in the name, it’s no wonder that this modern retelling sees Chelsea travel to royal hamlet, Havenshire, at Christmas to find her birth family. She only has the internet, a plane ticket, and determination when she starts her trip. Along the way, Chelsea sneaks into a castle, teaches the prince how to dance, and is in the perfect spot when the bells toll on Christmas Eve.

Stars: Kristin Wollett and Casey Elliott

Premiere: Saturday, November 30, 8/7c

A wreathmaker’s top business is presumably during the holiday season, so when a wreathmaker slips on ice and injures her arm, it jeopardizes her deliveries. Luckily, a neighbor steps in to help and keeps her business afloat.

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison

Premiere: Sunday, December 1, 8/7c

Bure and Mathison play two former childhood friends who finally reunite after a beloved family member passes. This leaves the future of the magical maple sugar farm in their hands.

Stars: Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez

Premiere: Saturday, December 7, 8/7c

The entire Lopez family will be on screen during Once Upon A Christmas Wish. The ’90s star’s wife and kid will star in the story of a local mayor who discovers his childhood Christmas wishes are coming true to life. Throughout the duration of the movie, the mayor and his childhood friend inspire the town’s residents with the warmth and values they hold as they push back a major developer’s desire to completely change the community.

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch, and Alan Thicke

Airs: Sunday, December 8, 8/7c

An executive evaluates her company’s property and begins to draw up plans to transform the once rustic old lodge into a hot tourist attraction. The movie previously aired on Hallmark Channel in 2013.

Stars: Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega

Premiere: Saturday, December 14, 8/7c

This holiday film has special appearances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Mario Lopez, Victoria Jackson, and Natasha Bure. Music is central to the story. Bella is a big musician, who just split with her chart-topping singing partner and is on a quest to get him back. Jack, someone who stayed behind in his hometown working at The Salvation Army to help after his dad passed away, helps her out. Carlos wrote an original song, “Get Him Back for Christmas,” and performed it for the film at AT&T Stadium.

Stars: Ash Tsai and Eric Guilmette

Premiere: Sunday, December 15, 8/7c

Caleb gets injured while in the Army. To help him recover, he has to utilize shelter therapy dogs. To showcase his thankfulness, Caleb returns to his home to help Amber run the local shelter. Yet during this process, he discovers that his feelings for Amber go beyond gratitude.

Stars: Erin Agostino and Harmon Walsh

Premiere: Saturday, December 21, 8/7c

Juliet pitches Christmas candles to her boss to earn a promotion and enlists the help of a candle store owner who refuses at first but reluctantly agrees when he realizes the money will help make his daughter’s Christmas wish come true.

Stars: Sara Canning and Marcus Rosner

Premiere: Sunday, December 22, 8/7c

Two heartbroken strangers pretend to be dating others to win the affection of their true soulmates.

138th Tournament of Roses Parade

Premiere: Wednesday, January 1, 2025, 8/7 am c

This event will take place live from Pasadena.