All the ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Theme Weeks Revealed So Far

Amanda Bell
Comments
DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒSingles WeekÓ - ItÕs Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order. THURSDAY, OCT. 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) JOSHUA JACKSON, PHILLIPA SOO, SEAN TEALE
Disney/Tina Thorpe

Doctor Odyssey

 More

It’s week five of the maiden voyage for Doctor Odyssey, and fans of the new medical drama are in for another lighthearted adventure when Thursday’s (October 24) new episode debuts on ABC. While we still don’t know whether there’s a big twist on the horizon, we do know that this theme week thing is here to stay.

This week, it’s, like many broadcast shows, “Halloween Week.” The logline for the episode teases, “It’s Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission.”

Show star Sean Teale previously told TV Insider that this week’s episode would see the Odyssey become “a bit of a madhouse,” adding, “Yes, there will be lots of costumes.”

Judging from some of the photos of the new episode, well, he’s clearly not wrong on either account.

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHalloween WeekÓ - ItÕs Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) ANDREA MILLER

Disney/Tina Thorpe

DOCTOR ODYSSEY - ÒHalloween WeekÓ - ItÕs Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission. THURSDAY, OCT. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Tina Thorpe) DON JOHNSON

Disney/Tina Thorpe

'Doctor Odyssey' Interview: Sean Teale Talks Fan Theories, Tristan's Heartbreak, and More
Related

'Doctor Odyssey' Interview: Sean Teale Talks Fan Theories, Tristan's Heartbreak, and More

Before “Halloween Week,” there were three other theme weeks to follow the pilot: In Episode 2, it was “Singles Week,” when passenger hook-ups (and some crew dalliances) abounded … and caused a bit of an outbreak along the way. Then, Episode 3 was “Plastic Surgery Week,” which found a bunch of cosmetic surgery patients recovering from their latest procedures onboard the Odyssey, with one passenger holding a very special place in Max’s (Joshua Jackson) heart and history. And, most recently, Episode 4 was “Wellness Week,” which featured Avery (Phillipa Soo) suffering from appendicitis while the cruise liner faced stormy seas.

Every single one of these themes so far buys into the vacation mode atmosphere of The Odyssey, so what other ports of call might the show visit in the weeks beyond that? Weigh in with your predictions in the comments below!

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

Doctor Odyssey - ABC

Doctor Odyssey where to stream

Doctor Odyssey




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
rachael-ray-cropped
1
Rachael Ray Shares Health Update & Admits to ‘a Couple Bad Falls’ in Recent Weeks
jeopardy-scribbled
2
‘Jeopardy!’ Boss Breaks Silence on Handwriting Controversy
Amber Marshall as Amy in Heartland - Season 14
3
When Does ‘Heartland’ Season 18 Premiere in the U.S.?
Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Nathan Fillion, Lisseth Chavez, and Eric Winter behind the scenes of 'The Rookie' Season 7
4
See the Cast of ‘The Rookie’ Behind the Scenes on Season 7
Erin Burnett and Will Ferrell
5
CNN’s Erin Burnett Drops Trump Story F-Bomb On Air, Has Ron Burgundy Moment