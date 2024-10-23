All the ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Theme Weeks Revealed So Far

It’s week five of the maiden voyage for Doctor Odyssey, and fans of the new medical drama are in for another lighthearted adventure when Thursday’s (October 24) new episode debuts on ABC. While we still don’t know whether there’s a big twist on the horizon, we do know that this theme week thing is here to stay.

This week, it’s, like many broadcast shows, “Halloween Week.” The logline for the episode teases, “It’s Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission.”

Show star Sean Teale previously told TV Insider that this week’s episode would see the Odyssey become “a bit of a madhouse,” adding, “Yes, there will be lots of costumes.”

Judging from some of the photos of the new episode, well, he’s clearly not wrong on either account.

Before “Halloween Week,” there were three other theme weeks to follow the pilot: In Episode 2, it was “Singles Week,” when passenger hook-ups (and some crew dalliances) abounded … and caused a bit of an outbreak along the way. Then, Episode 3 was “Plastic Surgery Week,” which found a bunch of cosmetic surgery patients recovering from their latest procedures onboard the Odyssey, with one passenger holding a very special place in Max’s (Joshua Jackson) heart and history. And, most recently, Episode 4 was “Wellness Week,” which featured Avery (Phillipa Soo) suffering from appendicitis while the cruise liner faced stormy seas.

Every single one of these themes so far buys into the vacation mode atmosphere of The Odyssey, so what other ports of call might the show visit in the weeks beyond that? Weigh in with your predictions in the comments below!

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC