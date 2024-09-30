Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A retired English literature teacher from Valrico, Florida, did her former students proud on Friday’s (September 27) Wheel of Fortune after dominating the game and nailing the Bonus Round puzzle.

Amy Nardin, aka Mrs. Nardin, appeared on Friday’s episode as part of the show’s Teachers’ Week, where she told host Ryan Seacrest that she’d recently finished her 30th year at Bell Creek Academy High School in Riverview, Florida.

Despite landing on a bankrupt early on, Nardin soon took control of the wheel and began smashing through the puzzles. With each correct answer, she grew more emotional, with Seacrest even having to hand her a handkerchief to wipe her eyes at one point.

“She’s in tears,” Seacrest remarked.

By the end of the Express round, Nardin had picked up a Wild Card wedge and bagged herself a trip to Curaçao in addition to $12,500 in cash. She increased her winnings to $14,500 by the end of the episode, giving her the victory and allowing her to move on to the Bonus Round.

Nardin chose the “People” category along with the additional letters “B, H, W, O,” and her Wild Card choice “D.” This left her with a puzzle board that read: “H _ _ H / _ _ H _ E _ E R S.”

Before the time began, Nardin started getting choked up as it became clear she knew the answer. “I want you to win this so badly,” Seacrest said as the timer began.

“High achievers!” Nardin shouted, which was correct, and won her an extra $40,000.

Fans were super happy for Nardin, including many of her former students, who took to the Wheel of Fortune Instagram page to share their congratulations.

“THATS MY AP LIT TEACHER ‼️‼️” wrote one commenter.

“Let’s go Mrs Nardin!!!” said another.

Another added, “W Miss Nardin!! My English 3 teacher!!”

“We love Mrs nardin!!!” wrote one user.

Even those who weren’t taught by Nardin were impressed, with one fan writing, “Amy may be my favorite contestant from the New Era!!!”

“Screaming Wheel of Fortune contestants are the BEST Wheel of Fortune contestants! Way to go, Amy!” said another.

“My family absolutely loved Amy!! We just admired her energy!! Congrats again Amy!” wrote one YouTube commenter.

Another added, “I had absolutely no idea but Amy knew it right away. Awesome job.”

What did you think of Nardin’s big win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.