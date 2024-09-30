See ‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall’s First Day Back at Work as School Janitor

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent winner Richard Goodall received a hero’s welcome when he returned to work as a school janitor on Friday morning (September 28).

Goodall was crowned AGT Season 19 champion last Tuesday (September 24), but despite his newfound celebrity status, he wasted no time getting back to work, arriving at West Vigo High School bright and early at 6 am on Friday.

As reported by the IndyStar, Goodall was welcomed back with a celebratory pep rally attended by students, school leaders, and city officials from Terre Haute, Indiana. Goodall took to the stage, where he was joined by three students representing the middle and high schools he has worked at over the years.

Asked what inspired him to believe in himself, Goodall said, “You don’t choose TV… TV chooses you. Yeah, I had a good story, [but] I’ve been singing to you kids for years and years. At the end of the day, I had enough talent to showcase not just me but all of you amazing people.”

Goodall first went viral in 2023 after a clip of him singing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” for the students was posted online. The beloved janitor would later perform this track at his AGT audition, immediately winning over the judges and sending him through the competition.

At the pep rally, Christopher Tanner, the middle school’s principal, revealed that the school has been inundated with emails and phone calls from people all over the world inspired by Goodall’s story.

Jesse Tohill, chief of staff for the Terre Haute mayor, told Goodall that it isn’t just his talent that inspires people but who he is as a person. Tohill also gave Goodall the keys to the city.

“Your courage, your humility, and your undeniable talent are a beacon of hope for anyone who has ever wondered if it’s too late to pursue their passion,” Tohill said, per IndyStar. “You’ve proven that it’s never too late and we are all better having witnessed your journey.”

Goodall hoped his experience would inspire the students to follow their own dreams. “I stepped out of my comfort zone,” he said, “and I can tell you kids with absolute certainty that you will be at your best when you step out of your comfort zone.”

“Every time I sang, I sang from the heart, and I left it all on the stage,” he added. “Each time that you do what you do, do it with passion, and leave it out there and let the world take notice. Because I promise you, eventually, at some point, somebody’s gonna take notice and you’re gonna take charge.”

As for what’s next, Goodall revealed that he’s had a few job offers, including a New Year’s Eve gig from “a pretty big place.” However, he said he isn’t rushing into any decisions.

“If I was young like all of you,” he told the kids, “I’ve got the rest of my life to do many great, wonderful things. But, being 55, you have a little bit different perspective. All I can tell you is the best is yet to come.”