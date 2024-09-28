Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Melt Fans’ Hearts With Video of Their New Fur Baby

The newest addition to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s household is a stray kitten they named Corn.

“This is Corn Shelton,” Stefani wrote on Instagram on Thursday, September 26, sharing a video of the little guy. “The day he showed up to our home, he was hardly alive [and] so sick, but with a lot of love [and] nurturing, he became a healthy kitten. We’re so grateful that he’s a part of our family.”

Corn seems to have made a dramatic recovery. In footage from the rescue, the feline appears dirty and sickly, with matted fur. But now he appears to be thriving, prowling around Stefani and Shelton’s porch as if he owns the place.

And Instagram commenters cooed over the cat. “Thank Gwen and Blake for rescuing this sweet little peanut,” one person wrote, praising the married music stars. “He is going to have the best guardians ever.”

Another user said, “Welcome to the good life, Corn. You sure picked the right family!”

Corn made his TV debut in The Voice’s Season 26 premiere on Monday, September 23, as Stefani tried to get 15-year-old contestant Sydney Sterlace to join Team Gwen.

“Well, you know, Sydney, I had this little thing happen to me,” the pop star said, retrieving Corn from a stagehand. “This little creature came up to my porch. It was, like, barely alive. And I was like, ‘I love you. You’re my new cat. But I don’t have a name.’ And then I thought, ‘Oh, maybe I could name it Sydney.’ This cat’s name is Sydney.”

Other Voice coaches objected to the ploy, though, starting with Snoop Dogg, who threw a yellow flag on the stage, citing “illegal use of an animal.”

Michael Bublé, meanwhile, popped a pill and quipped, “That’s so cute. I’m actually taking a Claritin right now.”

