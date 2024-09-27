HGTV ‘Home Town’ Fans Swoon Over Erin Napier Daughter’s Restyled Bedroom

Home Town star Erin Napier previously revealed that her youngest daughter Mae was graduating from her crib to her “big girl bed” and is now showing off photos of Mae’s updated bedroom.

“Big sissy has a net, baby sis needed one too,” Erin captioned a photo posted to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 23.

The image shows Mae on her bed with a copy of Herve Tullet’s interactive kids’ book Press Here covering her face and a canopy net hanging above her. The walls are covered in green floral wallpaper, with a lamp hanging to the left of the bed.

Earlier this month, the HGTV star took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos of a homemade crib, the one her husband, Ben Napier, built for their daughters. Both Helen, 6, and Mae, 3, used the bed; however, Mae is now old enough to leave the crib behind.

Fans jumped into the comments to compliment the new decor in Mae’s room, with many commenters praising the wallpaper.

“Love your wallpaper,” wrote one fan.

“LOVE the wallpaper! In fact, of all the HGTV designers, I love your (@erinapier ) designs best,” said another.

“Still love that wallpaper!” added another.

“Oh my lanta how stinking cute and cozy,” commented another user.

Another added, “I love your parenting. Sweet girls should stay that way.”

“The best bedtime book!” said another, referring to the Press Here book seen in the pic. “We have read it till it’s falling apart,” Erin replied.

Another asked, “Is she… in a… big girl… bed,” to which Erin responded, “And had absolutely no trouble leaving her crib behind.”

Last September, Erin shared a similar photo of her eldest daughter Helen’s bedroom, showing a similar canopy draped above Helen’s bed.

“Helen’s bedroom has a mosquito problem we have been trying to solve for weeks,” she wrote alongside the pic. “Today’s solution may be her favorite thing EVER.”