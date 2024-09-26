Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Grey’s Anatomy is switching things up with Season 21. The ABC medical drama is back, but there’s a major change you need to be aware of before sitting down to watch.

Last season, Grey’s Anatomy aired at 9/8c after brand-new episodes of 9-1-1. For Season 21, ABC implemented a dramatic schedule change for Meredith Grey & Co.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 will premiere on Thursday, September 26, at 10/9c, an hour later than last season. The 18-episode season will stay at that timeslot.

This is a huge shakeup to ABC’s Thursday night fall lineup. Season 8 of 9-1-1 will kick off at 8/7c. Ryan Murphy‘s new series, Doctor Odyssey, will take over Grey’s Anatomy’s previous 9 p.m. timeslot.

Grey’s Anatomy has been a Thursday night staple since its third season. The first two seasons of the Seattle-set medical series aired on Sunday nights at 10/9c. Following the massive rise in popularity after Seasons 1 and 2, the show moved to the coveted Thursday nights.

The ending of Season 20 left the fate of many characters in jeopardy. Catherine (Debbie Allen) discovered that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) had been doing secret Alzheimer’s research without her approval, which led to Amelia’s firing and Meredith’s resignation. Catherine also axed Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd). Nepo intern Lucas (Niko Terho) was being pushed to repeat his intern year because of the Sam Sutton debacle, but Maggie (Kelly McCreary) offered him a position in Chicago.

“Everyone’s job is on the line,” showrunner Meg Marinis told TV Insider for our Season 21 preview. “I don’t think anybody will expect what we’ve got planned and how they reconcile the job losses. I’ll just say that Catherine is a very spiteful person, and it’s not like those people are back working at the hospital. She is true to her word. She is very powerful and she clearly doesn’t like when somebody tries to challenge her like Meredith has. There are consequences.”

If 10 p.m. is too late for you to stay up and watch this drama unfold, you can always watch new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu the next day.

