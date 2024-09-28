What Happened in ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3? Refresh Your Memory Before Show Returns

Don’t Be Tardy for Class For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Abbott Elementary Newsletter:

The start of a new school year means new beginnings, but at Abbott Elementary, this fresh start includes biting guinea pigs and ringworm outbreaks.

Created by Quinta Brunson, the mockumentary sitcom series accurately portraying the chaotic lives of public school teachers left viewers stunned after its Season 3 finale, which last aired in May. The official trailer for Season 4 dropped on Wednesday, September 25, offering viewers a little taste of the beloved staff back in quirky and laughable scenarios.

To prepare for the upcoming school year, here’s everything that happened in Season 3 of Abbott Elementary.

Season 3 Began With a Major Twist

Season 3 started five months into the school year with a major plot twist: Janine (Quinta Brunson) entered the staff meeting on Career Day no longer as a teacher, but a fellow for the school district, where she finally felt she could accomplish the change she had always wanted to bring to Abbott. Flashbacks revealed Manny (Josh Segarra), one of the school district ambassadors, was impressed by Janine’s thoughts and ideas and offered her the fellowship with the agreement she could still be at Abbott two days a week.

A marriage proposal with the help of Jalen Hurts went poorly on Career Day, leading to Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) and Gary’s (Bruno Amato) bittersweet breakup. Jacob (Chris Perfetti) and Zach (Larry Owens) also broke up, and the end of their relationship consisted of spiteful acts involving overly wet sponges and breadcrumbs. Ava (Janelle James) started off as a changed, strict principal (after earning her online certification on Harvard’s campus), but with quick thinking from Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Mr. Johnson’s (William Stanford Davis) many skills, they brought the regular Ava back by luring her to the gym and blasting Juvenile — one of the most iconic moments of the season.

Janine’s Career Dilemma

Janine was conflicted about her fellowship with the district throughout Season 3. She wanted to change Abbott but later realized having a powerful position in the district didn’t compare to the change an educator can make in the classroom. After a visit to a student who stopped going to school because of her absence and a letter from Barbara she received before signing the paperwork to become a full-time district ambassador, she turned down the offer — and instead returned to Abbott as a full-time teacher.

The Unlikely Duo of Melissa and Jacob

One of the most random and funniest moments of Season 3 was Melissa and Jacob becoming roommates. After accidentally catfishing one another, Jacob and Melissa quickly realized they have more in common than they thought. From watching The Real Housewives of New Jersey to solving puzzles, it was nice to see the tough, long-term teacher and the younger quirky teacher get along. Their friendship ushered in some new love interests for the two that were exposed at the mandatory CPR training session, leaving viewers to wonder if Melissa’s friends-with-benefits firefighter Captain Robinson (Mike O’Malley) and Jacob’s paramedic Avi (Karan Soni) will return in the new season.

The Slow Burn Between Janine and Gregory

Things were awkward between Janine and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) from the start. Security camera footage shown by Ava revealed a conversation where Janine confessed to Gregory she still had feelings for him — but he explained he’d moved on. Janine tried to play it cool during this awkward moment, but it was clear she was mad as she left the classroom. It was on Career Day that they saw each other for the first time since the confession, and Gregory admitted he missed their friendship. Janine reassured him she took the fellowship for her own benefit and not because of his rejection.

Their relationship began to blossom with the distance (though the writers continued to tease a romance). Janine confided in Gregory throughout her fellowship, including when she and Barbara disagreed about the library pilot program she created. Towards the end of the season, Gregory’s feelings for Janine became more obvious than ever before—especially when he left in the middle of a double date to go to the other side of the bar after seeing her with Manny; he thought they were on a date and was jealous.

The Season 3 Finale Cliffhanger

In the celebratory finale, viewers got the moment they had all been waiting for — Janine and Gregory passionately kissed. The slow burn paid off in this electrifying final scene, which saw Gregory walk back to Janine’s after her party, kiss her, and then close the door on the camera crew and shut the blinds.

We can only anticipate how this relationship will develop in Season 4, especially since Janine will be back to working at Abbott the whole school year with Gregory.

Abbott Elementary, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 9:30/8:30c, ABC