All the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Streaming Free This Year

This year, Apple TV+ remains the home for all of Peanuts’ holiday specials, and once again, the streamer will be offering free access to nonsubscribers for each animated favorite for a limited window of time.

The lineup for the three biggest “Charlie Brown” holiday specials has been revealed as follows:

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

This Halloween special finds Charlie Brown preparing for a party as Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus waits for a pumpkin patch miracle.

Streaming free on: Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

This Turkey Day celebration special finds Peppermint Patty inviting everyone to Charlie Brown’s home for Thanksgiving, despite the fact that he’s got plans to be at his grandmother’s home. Meanwhile, Snoopy decides to make his own holiday feast with his pals.

Streaming free on: Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24

A Charlie Brown Christmas

This merry Peanuts special finds Lucy recruiting Charlie Brown to direct the holiday play, which means he’ll have to deal with his friends’ tendency to dance instead of act and he’ll have to find the perfect tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Streaming free on: Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

Subscribers, of course, have access to all three specials at any time. Other Peanuts specials available to premium Apple TV+ members include The Snoopy Show, To Mom (And Dad) With Love, Lucy’s School, Snoopy in Space, For Auld Lang Syne, Welcome Home, Franklin, and Where Are You, Charlie Brown?