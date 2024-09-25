All the Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Streaming Free This Year

Amanda Bell
Comments
IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN
Courtesy Everett Collection
IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN, Linus Van Pelt, Sally Brown, Snoopy, first aired in 1966

This year, Apple TV+ remains the home for all of Peanuts’ holiday specials, and once again, the streamer will be offering free access to nonsubscribers for each animated favorite for a limited window of time.

The lineup for the three biggest “Charlie Brown” holiday specials has been revealed as follows:

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

This Halloween special finds Charlie Brown preparing for a party as Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron and Linus waits for a pumpkin patch miracle.

Can't Wait for Halloween? Stream These 9 Horror Movies Now
Related

Can't Wait for Halloween? Stream These 9 Horror Movies Now

 

Streaming free on: Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

This Turkey Day celebration special finds Peppermint Patty inviting everyone to Charlie Brown’s home for Thanksgiving, despite the fact that he’s got plans to be at his grandmother’s home. Meanwhile, Snoopy decides to make his own holiday feast with his pals.

Streaming free on: Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24

A Charlie Brown Christmas

This merry Peanuts special finds Lucy recruiting Charlie Brown to direct the holiday play, which means he’ll have to deal with his friends’ tendency to dance instead of act and he’ll have to find the perfect tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas.

Streaming free on: Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

Subscribers, of course, have access to all three specials at any time. Other Peanuts specials available to premium Apple TV+ members include The Snoopy Show, To Mom (And Dad) With LoveLucy’s SchoolSnoopy in SpaceFor Auld Lang SyneWelcome Home, Franklin, and Where Are You, Charlie Brown?

A Charlie Brown Christmas - CBS

A Charlie Brown Christmas where to stream

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving - PBS

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving where to stream

It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown - PBS

It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown where to stream

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Goodall — 'America's Got Talent' Semifinals
1
‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 19 Winner Speaks Out After Stunning Triumph
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest on 'Wheel of Fortune' Season 42
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Ratings Revealed: How Is Ryan Seacrest Doing so Far?
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on The View
3
‘The View’ Hosts React to Trump’s Bizarre Comment About Jimmy Fallon & Johnny Carson
Richard Goodall on AGT
4
‘AGT’ Winner Richard Goodall Is Dreaming of a Biopic – Here’s Who He Wants to Play Him
Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov — 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 Episode 2
5
Tori Spelling & Pasha Pashkov Talk Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination