Joe Biden Is Heading to ‘The View’: Here’s When to Watch

The View will be getting presidential on Wednesday, September 25, when sitting President Joe Biden joins the cohosts live on the talk show.

Biden, who previously appeared on the show in 2017 in the early months of Donald Trump being in White House, was announced as the day’s guest Monday by Whoopi Goldberg, who exclaimed with theatrical tones for added effect, “I have some wonderful news… I have a historic announcement. This Wednesday, we are honored to have the sitting president of the United States, Joe Biden, on The View. Let us not forget, he is still president of the United States of America.”

All six cohosts — Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — will be on hand for the panel.

WEDNESDAY – A ‘VIEW’ EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Joe Biden sits down live in studio with all six of #TheView co-hosts for his first interview since the Democratic National Convention and ABC News presidential debate.#WhoopiGoldberg@joyvbehar@Sunny@sarahaines@alyssafarah@ananavarro pic.twitter.com/D6OUrcrRvN — The View (@TheView) September 23, 2024

Certainly, this will be one to watch. Over the summer, before Biden decided to step down from the DNC ticket and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, the cohosts were decidedly split on whether he should remain in the race after his debate with Donald Trump.

While Goldberg and Navarro were adamant that was Biden’s decision to make and they would stick by him no matter what, others, including Haines and Griffin, argued that he should suspend his campaign.

This is not the first time a sitting president has appeared live on The View; previously, President Barack Obama, appeared on the show in July 2010 and then again in 2012 alongside then-FLOTUS Michelle Obama. Obama’s first appearance was the first sitting president interview for the show at the time.

Biden’s episode of The View will take place live, starting at 11 a.m. ET on ABC this Wednesday, September 25.

Clips from previous The View appearances by Biden and the Obamas are embedded below.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC