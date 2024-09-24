The Penguin has arrived, kicking off the latest chapter in Matt Reeves‘ The Batman universe, as Oz Cobb (Colin Farrell) takes center stage.

Fans got a taste of the mob tale about to unfold in the premiere episode, “After Hours,” which aired on Thursday, September 19 on HBO and Max. As we approach the week after the premiere, fans will notice that Episode 2 is not airing on Thursday, September 26. Instead, the second episode, titled “Inside Man,” is slated to arrive on Sunday, September 29 in the show’s regular timeslot of 9/8c, on HBO and Max.

As previously reported, the programming shift was made when the show set its HBO debut; it was previously intended to be a Max original series before making the swap.

For fans who follow release schedules, The Penguin was originally meant to drop new episodes on Thursdays, as that’s the prime date most scripted originals drop new episodes on Max, but now that the show is set to live on HBO, it’s getting the prime airing slot of 9/8c on Sundays, pushing its streaming drop to the same date.

Thankfully, once Episode 2 arrives on Sunday, September 29, The Penguin will air on a regular basis with new installments dropping each Sunday on the cabler and its streaming platform.

The show will continue to unravel the story set in motion with the premiere episode, which saw Oz essentially begin a mob war between the Falcones and Maronis. How it will all unfold remains to be seen, but we’re eager to reenter Gotham City for the newest story in Reeves’ world.

Stay tuned for what’s next as we gear up for Episode 2 on Sunday, September 29, and don’t miss new installments in the subsequent weeks as they air each Sunday through November 9.

The Penguin, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max