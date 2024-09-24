‘America’s Got Talent:’ Why Winner May Not Get Anywhere Near $1 Million

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The 19th season of America’s Got Talent comes to a close tonight, Tuesday, September 24, as the final 10 acts will battle it out for the chance to be crowned the new AGT champion and walk away with a huge cash prize.

But how much exactly does the AGT winner earn? Well, it depends. The winner of the NBC competition series is entitled to a massive $1,000,000, but they don’t receive the prize money all at once.

As the disclaimer at the end of each AGT episode states, “The prize, which totals $1,000,000, is payable in a financial annuity over 40 years, or the contestant may choose to receive the present cash value of such annuity.”

According to En.As.com, the winner is paid the figure in annual pre-tax instalments that are understood to be $25,000 each.

However, the champion can also choose to receive their money as a lump sum, but if they pick that option, they have to settle on a lower amount. While the size of this lump sum has never been confirmed, Forbes previously estimated it to be around $300,000 before tax.

In addition, the winner has the opportunity to headline a show on the Las Vegas strip.

So, who will be walking away as this season’s champion? There are 10 acts remaining, including singing school janitor Richard Goodall, quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, and dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm.

The other finalists include dance groups AIRFOOTWORKS and Brent Street, singer Dee Dee Simon, the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, aerialist duo Sebastián & Sonia, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, and drone act Sky Elements.

The public vote for the winner is now closed, but fans can tune in to see who walks away as the victor tonight on NBC at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The evening will kick off with an hour-long countdown special at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, which will take a look back at Season 19′s acts.

For those who can’t watch live, the episode will be available to Peacock subscribers tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, from around 6 am ET/3 am PT. Viewers can also stream NBC on the streaming service fubo.

Who do you think will win Season 19? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.