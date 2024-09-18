Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

The America’s Got Talent Season 19 grand final got underway on Tuesday night (September 17) as the ten finalists took to the stage to perform for the penultimate time before next week’s live vote reveal.

Those ten acts competing for America’s votes were the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, dance groups AIRFOOTWORKS and Brent Street, singers Richard Goodall and Dee Dee Simon, aerial duo Sebastián & Sonia, dog act Roni Sagi & Rhythm, comedian Learnmore Jonasi, quick change artist Solange Kardinaly, and drone group Sky Elements.

Each act gave it their all as they hoped to win the viewers’ votes, which will be revealed on the live two-hour season finale next Tuesday, September 24, at 9/8c on NBC.

The first act to perform was the Hakuna Matata Acrobats, who previously earned Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer to advance straight to the final. Despite a small slip in their first trick, the group performed a risk-taking routine which impressed the judges.

Next up was Brooklyn-based singer Dee Dee Simon, who performed a stunning rendition of Hozier’s “Take Me to Church.” The judges complimented her newfound confidence, with Simon Cowell telling her she showed “what it means to sing well.”

Sebastián & Sonia took to the stage next, performing for the first time as a duo since Sonia’s injury. While Sonia took on a more supporting role in the performance, the judges were still full of praise. Howie Mandel told the pair that they’d “raised the bar.”

Australian dance group Brent Street was up next with another incredible, prop-based performance. Mandel, who previously hit his Golden Buzzer for the group, told them they were the “Van Gogh of dancers.”

Next up was Solange Kardinaly, the quick change artist who makes all her own outfits. Cowell told Kardinaly that her combination of magic and quick change was “so unique and popular,” while Mandel said she should “have her own room in Vegas.”

Learnmore Jonasi took the stage next, performing a new routine in hopes of becoming the first comedian to win AGT. Vergara said Jonasi was one of her favorite comedians in the history of the show, while Heidi Klum called him “a cartoon character come to life.”

Dance group AIRFOOTWORKS were up next, performing a mesmerizing routine to Coldplay’s “Higher Power.” Klum called the performance “top-notch,” while Cowell added their work is always “so smart and so cool.”

Next to the stage was singing janitor Richard Goodall, who performed an amazing rendition of Journey’s “Faithfully.” Before his performance, the fan-favorite was told he’ll be joined by a member of Journey on next Tuesday’s final. Mandel told Goodall that he believes he will win the show based on his performance.

The penultimate act of the night was Roni Sagi & Rhythm, who gave a performance made up of moves they’ve never done together before. Cowell called the routine “perfection,” noting how there has never been a dog act as good as them.

Finally, Sky Elements performed an emotional drone act honoring the American Dream. Cowell called them a “really special act,” while Klum said she appreciated the narrative, having lived the American Dream herself.

Which act impressed you the most? Who will you be voting for to win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

America’s Got Talent, Season 19, Grand Final Night 2, Tuesday, September 24, 9/8c, NBC