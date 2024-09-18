‘The View’ Hosts Say Trump Is ‘Triggered’ by Taylor Swift

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

It was Sara Haines‘ birthday on Wednesday’s (September 18) episode of The View, but after a bit of celebration (including walking out to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” as a nod to her coffee habit), they got right to work discussing the day’s “Hot Topics.”

First, they all reflected on Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ recent comments that Vice President Kamala Harris doesn’t have anyone to keep her “humble” since she doesn’t have biological children, which basically leaned right into JD Vance’s “Childless Cat Lady” controversy.

Whoopi Goldberg led the charge in response to the clip, saying, “You know what really pisses me off about this is, if you really cared about the children, where are the tax credits? Where’s the paid family leave?”

Sunny Hostin then seized on the opportunity to call out some other prominent Republicans who happen to also be childless, saying, “I’m sorry, what about Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham? Are they childless cat people as well?” She also pointed out that the recent anti-abortion measures in certain states after the overturning of Roe V. Wade have led to the deaths of pregnant women.

Sara Haines earned loud cheers from the live audience when she chimed in to add, “We’ve always been defined [by] being a mom, and it’s a beautiful honor to be one, but it’s not everyone’s choice.”

Joy Behar, for one, was happy to hear Sanders’ comments, saying, “Let them keep making mistakes.”

Then, Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked directly alongside Sanders in the Trump White House, said that “she was privately one of the kindest, sweetest people… but it speaks to the toxic environment that to fit into that world, you have to go out and you have to knock people down.”

After the commercial break, they then turned to another Trump-related controversy. This time, it was his all-caps declaration on social media that he hates Taylor Swift, after her decision to endorse Kamala Harris for president in a post that drove hundreds of thousands of fans to a linked voter registration site.

Goldberg said he “messed with the wrong childless cat lady” with that comment and that “he’s politically activating her army.” Moreover, she added that there are now reports that Brittany Mahomes, who has become Swift’s friend through their time spent supporting their beaus on the Kansas City Chiefs, has reconsidered her apparent support of Trump after those words.

“Because he’s mad at your best friend, now you’re mad?” Goldberg asked. “It didn’t bother you that he was being a racist and a misogynist.” She declined to then bring “that” up, and it wasn’t clear exactly what Goldberg was referring to until Hostin weighed on the subject and said that she would.

“I know you said we weren’t going to talk about it, but I was,” Hostin said. “It just seems to me that in an interracial marriage, she should have known that to support a racist is problematic. Her children are biracial, and her family is one that in the ’70s could not have lived in any of Donald Trump’s buildings. So it just seemed that maybe she’s just not savvy.”

