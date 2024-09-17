‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Slams JD Vance for Blaming Democrats Over Trump Assassination Attempts

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Immediately after the events of the weekend, the cohosts of The View expressed sympathy and concern for Donald Trump, who was the apparent target of another assassination attempt on his golf course. However, on Tuesday’s (September 17) episode, they had some umbrage to take with his running mate’s assessment of the situation.

Whoopi Goldberg was particularly incensed while discussing these comments from JD Vance: “No one has tried to kill Kamala Harris… and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months. I found pretty strong evidence that the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out.”

“I mean, JD, clearly you’ve not been to one of your boss’s rallies because you believe this insanity,” Goldberg said. “I mean, he has been inciting violence since 2016 telling them to beat up hecklers, threatening to shoot looters and migrants… I don’t remember Bill Clinton [blaming the right for] what was going on in his White House when it was sprayed by 29 shots. I don’t remember Obama blaming opponents when his White House was shot up in 2011. You have to really take a look in a mirror to see the reflection.”

Goldberg continued by pointing out a bit of Vance’s and Donald Trump’s own rhetoric that has caused bomb threats against elementary schools in Springfield, Ohio, after they accused Haitian migrants of stealing and killing pets: “Quit blaming folks until you decide to take a look at what’s coming out of your mouth. You didn’t want to tell people that it was a lie [when] you’re sending people to go against folks in the community in Ohio, and you know it’s a lie.”

Joy Behar vehemently agreed with Goldberg’s diatribe, adding, “He’s still making jokes about [Nancy] Pelosi’s husband, who was practically beaten to death… Trump is still making light of the kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. But this business about the Haitian community is making this feel sick.

The panel then reviewed footage of Vance speaking to CNN and appearing to admit that he knew the falsity of that narrative about Haitian migrants, which Trump infamously brought up during his debate with Kamala Harris, saying, “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Behar then called on several prominent Republicans to “step up and be men” to stop the party’s leaders from spreading dangerous lies themselves.

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin decided to point out the difference between “rhetoric” and mere statements of fact, saying, “It’s fine for you to say, ‘Donald Trump’s is not a conceptual plan, it’s Project 2025.’ That is not rhetoric. If you say something like, ‘Donald Trump started an insurrection,’ that is just a fact. If you say ‘Trump is an election denier,’ ‘Donald Trump is a convicted felon,’ ‘Donald Trump is a twice-impeached loser,’ that is not rhetoric. That is fact.

Goldberg ultimately closed out the segment by pointing fingers at JD Vance and Donald Trump, saying, “You gotta stop what you’re doing JD and what you’re doing Mr. T because you are not helping the situation.”

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC