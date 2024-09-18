‘General Hospital’ Star Cameron Mathison Teases Shocking Love Triangle – Fans React

The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital is back taping new episodes, and it appears that the dramatic love triangle between Cameron Mathison’s Drew Quartermaine, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros), and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is set to continue.

Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 17, Mathison shared a photo of himself on the set of the long-running soap. In the caption, he wrote, “Missed Drew Q and my GH family❤️ Now about this love triangle… #drewandwillow #drewandnina.”

As reported by MichaelFairmanTV, in Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, things heated up when it came to the awkward love triangle. Why is it awkward? Well, because Nina and Willow are mother and daughter, and they both seemingly have a thing for the same man.

Complicating matters even further is the fact Willow is married to Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell). However, that hasn’t stopped her from falling for Drew, quite literally, as she fell off balance while doing yoga when she saw Drew emerge from a swim on Tuesday’s episode.

Meanwhile, Nina told Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) that she hopes to pick things back up with Drew once the election is over. But then she got ahead of herself, telling Drew that they could be a “power couple” to help him win the election.

Elsewhere, Sasha told Willow that she caught her kissing Drew on the Fourth of July. Willow confessed to the kiss, even admitting that it happened more than once and that she can’t stop thinking of Drew, even though she loves Michael.

Following Mathison’s Instagram post, fans jumped into the comments to share their thoughts on the love triangle, with many wishing the actor would have been given a different storyline.

“I still support you as Drew, although I wish the storyline for you was different. You are still doing great at your job,” said one commenter.

“You deserve a much better storyline! This one is making Drew seem so sleazy…from hero to predator,” added another.

“Love your character, but stay away from Willow!” said one fan.

Another added, “You are an amazing actor. You deserve better than this storyline.”

“Drew should be with Nina and Willow belongs with Michael. I think you’re awesome and you’re quite cute. I don’t blame Willow for wanting Drew,” quipped one commenter.

However, others were more on board with the story, with one fan writing, “Glad you are back. I’m definitely loving this storyline with Drew, willow, Nina amazing chemistry together you are doing a magnificent job as Drew.”

“Love your scenes on GH, Cam! Can’t wait to see what happens next!!” said another.

Another added, “I love the triangle. This is a Soap Opera – Just for entertainment. Everybody relax!”

“Whatever you do you always do it with your heart and soul. You are a freaking legend and a kind heart,” said another.

What do you think of the love triangle storyline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.