Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

There are 10 finalists heading to Tuesday (September 17) night’s final round of contestant performances of the Season 19 finale for America’s Got Talent, but which of the acts will walk away victorious when the winner is announced next week (on September 24)?

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess who America will decide to give their votes — and the $1 million prize — to after Tuesday’s showcases. However, since this is a popularity contest of sorts, we can look to the contestants’ social games to gauge if there are any already-fan-favorites based on followers.

Here’s a look at where the contestants stand in the social game arena heading into their final performances ahead of the finale (in alphabetical order).

AIRFOOTWORKS

Chosen by Howie Mandel to have the Golden Buzzer, this Japanese acrobatic dance group comes into the final stretch with 50.6K followers on Instagram (though Nao Uchi has 135k on her personal account), 1.4k on Twitter, and 31.1k on TikTok.

Brent Street

This Australian contemporary dance crew boasts 151k followers on Instagram and 114.5k on TikTok.

Dee Dee Simon

This nurse with a healing voice, who won Heidi Klum‘s Golden Buzzer, has 4.4k on Instagram, 5.4k on Facebook, and 2k on TikTok.

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

This Tanzanian acrobatics team, which earned Sofia Vergara‘s Golden Buzzer, has 6.6k Instagram followers and 376 followers on Facebook.

Learnmore Jonasi

This Zimbabwean stand-up comedian and actor has 258k followers on Instagram, 23.8k subscribers on YouTube, 325k followers on Facebook, and 24.2k on Twitter.

Richard Goodall

This custodian-turned-singer from Indiana, who earned Klum’s Golden Buzzer, boasts 49k fans on Instagram, 73k on Facebook, and 180.6k on TikTok.

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

This dog-dancing duo boasts 432k followers on Instagram.

Sebastián & Sonia

This high-flying aerial duo, who earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell, has 8.2k Instagram followers.

Sky Elements

This drone performance group has, in addition to a gaggle of Guinness World Records, 305k on Instagram, 72k on Facebook, 1.5k on Twitter, 63.3k on YouTube, and 149.9k on TikTok.

Solange Kardinaly

Last but not least, this quick-change artist has 116k followers on Instagram, 80k on Facebook, and 41.8k on TikTok.

Obviously, this particular metric is not a matter of science, and social media followers don’t necessarily equate to votes in the finale. But if these tallies are any indication at all, it’s Sky Elements that stands the best chance of claiming victory next week with a combined total of 591.7k followers across social media.

America’s Got Talent‘s Season 19 finale will feature an all-star guest lineup, including Simone Biles & the Gold Over America Tour, Michael Bublé, Neal Schon and members of Journey, Steve Aoki, Gabriel Iglesias, the Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live, Andra Day, and the Detroit Youth Choir.