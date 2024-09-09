‘The View’: Nancy Pelosi Offers Devastating Update on Husband Post-Attack (VIDEO)

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was the featured guest for Monday’s (September 9) edition of The View, promoting her new memoir, The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House, and she was invited by the cohosts to weigh in on a range of hot topics, including the race for the White House, her take on the upcoming debate, and more.

The first order of business, however, was much more personal than that. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted that Pelosi’s book is dedicated to her husband, Paul Pelosi, who suffered a horrific attack in his home by a partisan actor in 2022. Since Pelosi hadn’t been a guest of the show following that political violence, Goldberg wanted to see how he has been doing in his recovery.

“He’s doing okay,” Pelosi answered. “He’s coming along a little more. Getting hit on the head three times, horrible thing, and that was physical, but the traumatic effect on him, for us — for the family, but also other political families as well, to just families in America … Violence has no place in any resolution of any discussion you may have.”

Pelosi went on to add that she believes the situation was worsened by some of the responses from her chief political opponent, Donald Trump: “It was horrible when it happened. It was horrible. We didn’t even know if he was alive when we first heard about the attack. But before youc ould even say anything, your friend who shall remain nameless, he was on there making a joke of it, and people were laughing,” she remembered. “It’s sick, really sick. Even as recently as one of his speeches the other day, he said, ‘She has a wall around [her house]’ — we don’t have a wall around our house; he’s always projecting, he probably has a wall around his house… ‘And that didn’t help her out there very much.’ To make a joke about that, and then they laughed at that? The trauma of it all is not just the physical.”

Ana Navarro offered some words of conciliation for her saying, “Anytime Donald Trump attacks you or your family, you wear it like a badge of honor.”

Elsewhere in Pelosi’s appearance on the show, she predicted that Kamala Harris will defeat Trump at the ballot box because the entire Democratic party has “decided to win” and speculated that the debate will, at least on Harris’ part, be “worthy” of the viewing public: “She’ll be there to talk about an economy that works for everyone, about promoting freedom, about taking us to a wonderful united future. She cares about the people. He cares about himself … I hope that it will be a debate — I know it will be on her part — worthy of the American people,” Pelosi said.

