The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards was a mixed bag when it came to acceptance speeches. Some winners didn’t prepare a speech, while others were very clearly rehearsed. Some thanked their costars, their families, and their support team, while others decided to look outside of their inner circles and speak directly to audiences at home. And some speeches were exceedingly emotional while others were designed to draw a laugh from the crowd. In every case, the winners in each category were earnest and invigorated.

So whose Emmy acceptance speech was your favorite?

Was it Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear, when she trembled under the weight of winning over Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett? Was it Jon Stewart taking shots at himself for being a one-day-a-week host now on The Daily Show or John Oliver paying tribute to his late dog? Was it Alex Edelman giving a very moving tribute to his beloved late collaborator Adam Brace? Was it Jean Smart poking fun at the HBO versus Max confusion? Was it Richard Gadd encouraging Baby Reindeer fans who are in a rut to “keep going” past their struggles? Or Greg Berlanti’s touching tribute to his late mother? Was it Hiroyuki Sanada’s inspiring Best Actor, Drama acceptance?

Weigh in by voting below.