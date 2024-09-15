Who Had the Best Emmys 2024 Acceptance Speech? (POLL)

Amanda Bell
Comments
Lamorne Norris, Jessica Gunning, and Jean Smart
Emmys
Getty Images

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards was a mixed bag when it came to acceptance speeches. Some winners didn’t prepare a speech, while others were very clearly rehearsed. Some thanked their costars, their families, and their support team, while others decided to look outside of their inner circles and speak directly to audiences at home. And some speeches were exceedingly emotional while others were designed to draw a laugh from the crowd. In every case, the winners in each category were earnest and invigorated.

So whose Emmy acceptance speech was your favorite?

Was it Liza Colon-Zayas for The Bear, when she trembled under the weight of winning over Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett? Was it Jon Stewart taking shots at himself for being a one-day-a-week host now on The Daily Show or John Oliver paying tribute to his late dog? Was it Alex Edelman giving a very moving tribute to his beloved late collaborator Adam Brace? Was it Jean Smart poking fun at the HBO versus Max confusion? Was it Richard Gadd encouraging Baby Reindeer fans who are in a rut to “keep going” past their struggles? Or Greg Berlanti’s touching tribute to his late mother? Was it Hiroyuki Sanada’s inspiring Best Actor, Drama acceptance?

Weigh in by voting below.

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Dancing with the Stars' stars Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro
1
‘DWTS’: Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Why He & Julianne Hough Are Better Than Ever
Kody Brown in 'Sister Wives' - Season 18
2
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Shares His ‘Only Regret’ Following Garrison’s Death
NEW YORK, NY -May 16: ( MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images ) Donald Trump during the Celebrity Apprentice live season finale on May 16, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)
3
‘The Apprentice’ Producer Recalls Fixing Donald Trump’s Image on 2000s Show
Emmy Awards 2024
4
Emmy Awards 2024: See the Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
Blue Bloods behind the scenes
5
‘Blue Bloods’ Behind the Scenes: Look Back on 14 Years of Memories