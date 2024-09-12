Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Several Dancing With the Stars professional dancers who used to be series staples have been absent in recent seasons. And Season 33 is going to have one glaring absence in the cast list.

Artem Chigvintsev was arrested on a domestic violence charge in August. Given the charge, the victim was presumably his wife, Nikki Garcia (aka Nikki Bella), whom he met when they were paired together on the competition series in 2017. Chigvintsev’s absence from Season 33 is said to be unconnected to his arrest; he reportedly was not meant to be part of the Season 33 cast prior to that shocking event. Garcia filed for divorce from the dancer on Wednesday, September 11, citing the day of his arrest, August 29, as their day of separation.

It’s currently unknown why exactly Chigvintsev was not returning for the upcoming season, premiering September 17 on ABC. He competed in last four consecutive seasons: Season 32 with The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson, Heidi D’Amelio in Season 31, Melora Hardin in Season 30, and he won Season 29 with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Chigvintsev’s competed in 14 seasons total.

Chigvintsev isn’t the only one missing from the upcoming season, but thankfully the reasons for other absences are far less distressing. Here are some of the show’s familiar faces that won’t be back this season and why.

Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay Arnold last competed in Season 30 with The Bachelor‘s Matt James but stepped away to commit more time to raising her two young daughters with husband, Samuel Cusick. Her younger sister, Rylee Arnold, is also a pro ballroom dancer and is competing on Season 33 with Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik.

Arnold told Us Weekly that she’d be happy to make another guest appearance this season like she did in Season 32 (Rylee’s first season as a DWTS pro). For now, she has no desire to return to the show full time, as she is still committed to focusing her time on her family. She’s happy to cheer her sister on from backstage.

Keo Motsepe

Keo Motsepe has long been absent from the series, and even now fans are wondering why in the comments section of his Instagram posts (one fan recently asked “where did you go?” in the comments of a video of him dancing with fellow pro Danielle Karagach, above). Motsepe competed in Seasons 19-22, Seasons 24-27, and Season 29.

Motsepe told Us Weekly in 2021 that his departure was so he could explore “some exciting opportunities in the works,” but fans are still eager to see him return. The dancer dated Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause briefly starting in 2020. Stause and Motsepe met on Season 29 but were paired with Gleb Savchenko and the late Anne Heche, respectively.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd

Married couples Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd and Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson were once surefire cast DWTS members, but only the latter couple is competing in Season 33. Maksim hasn’t competed since Season 25, after which he announced his retirement and has stuck to that decision since. Maksim first competed on Season 2 of the series and Murgatroyd Season 13. She was part of Season 32 but is sitting out Season 33 after giving birth to her and Maksim’s third child in July 2024.

Similarly, Johnson sat out of Season 31 due to pregnancy but came back for Season 32. She and partner Tyson Beckford were eliminated pretty early, but husband Val won the mirror ball trophy with celebrity partner Xochitl Gomez. Val and Johnson are both back for Season 33. Val’s dancing with Phaedra Parks, and Johnson’s dancing with Joey Graziadei.

Mark Ballas

Mark Ballas has retired from the competition after 20 seasons under his belt. His last season was the 31st, which he won with Charli D’Amelio. This was, however, four years after he retired for the first time. So perhaps he’ll be back again.

Sharna Burgess

Sharna Burgess‘ history on the show has been noteworthy in recent seasons. The Australian dancer won Season 27 with partner Bobby Bones, but it was a controversial win as he wasn’t considered the best dancer of the season. She then competed with now-fiancé Brian Austin Green on Season 30, marking the first time a pair entered the season as a couple.

Burgess took some time off focus more time on her and Green’s son during Season 31. Notably, she wasn’t asked back for Season 32 and was excluded from the tribute dance for the late Len Goodman, which featured almost all of the show’s pro dancers. Burgess will be back in the franchise this year, but as a returning judge for Dancing With the Stars Australia.

Cheryl Burke

One of the show’s most recognizable faces, Cheryl Burke hung up her dance shoes after 26 seasons of competition. She had expressed interest in becoming a judge following Goodman’s death in April 2023, but his spot ended up being filled by fellow former pro Derek Hough (sister Julianne Hough now serves as cohost with Alfonso Ribeiro). Burke’s final season was Season 31.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 33 Premiere, Tuesday, September 17, 8/7c, Streaming Live on Disney+