Jeopardy!‘s 41st season is underway and with it comes the introduction of even more players in its first week back on air, among which is Mark Palmere who joined returning champ Will Weiss and Bethany Korp for the September 12th game.

While host Ken Jennings was quick to notice Mark’s defining mustache, asking the player about the facial feature during the episode’s anecdotal segment, it was his approach to the buzzer that really caught viewers’ attention. During the first round break, Mark offered the origin story behind his mustache, sighting specific inspirations.

“So, I originally grew it for Halloween to be Freddie Mercury, and basically I’ve only grown it back for other mustached costumes like Ted Lasso most recently,” the energy analyst from Sacramento, California told Jennings and the audience.

“But you kept it for Jeopardy!, Jennings pointed out, adding, “This is famously a mustache-friendly stage.” Jennings, of course, referencing late host Alex Trebek who sported an iconic stache in the earlier days of his game show-hosting career.

“Perhaps I’ll be a throwback Alex next Halloween,” Mark offered. While Mark’s likeness to the late lead singer of Queen definitely caught some viewers’ attention, it was Mark’s repeated squats to buzz in that left fans in awe.

With each passing clue and question combo, Mark put his entire being into pressing the buzzer. Ultimately, the method proved successful as Mark became the night’s champ, beating out 2-game winner Will. Heading into Final Jeopardy! Mark trailed Will’s $14,400 with just $8,200, and Bethany wasn’t far behind him with $7,600.

The category for the round was “Historic Names” with the clue reading, “In 1824, President Monroe invited him back to the adopted country of his youth, which has always cherished his ‘important services.'” The final response was, “Who was the Marquis de Lafayette?”

Unfortunately for Will, he was the only one to provide the wrong response, and Mark’s bet of $7,999 brought his final score to $16,199, surpassing Will and beating out Bethany’s final score of $14,401. In other words, fans will be seeing more of Mark’s buzzer method in Friday’s game.

Below, see some of their reactions to Mark’s gameplay and likeness to Mercury, and let us know what you thought of the player’s game in the comments section.

We got two out of three contestant doing the best to form the Ministry of Silly Buzzers #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/4m4SpOEZPY — kratzy1 (@kratzy1) September 12, 2024

#jeopardy WTH is with the dipper in the middle? — Daisy (@SharonM08090730) September 12, 2024

Mark’s going to take a knee any second #Jeopardy — Karen (@runyourplate) September 12, 2024

Mark working the hell out of that buzzer #jeopardy — johnny (@johnnycadams) September 12, 2024

