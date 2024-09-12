‘Wheel of Fortune’ Ratings Revealed for Ryan Seacrest Debut as Fans Complain Show Has Changed Too Much

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune returned for its 42nd season on Monday, September 9, as Ryan Seacrest made his debut as host, and it proved to be a big winner, at least when it came to the show’s ratings.

According to Deadline, Monday’s episode delivered a 4.62 household rating, up 57% from last year’s premiere, which saw a 2.94 household rating in the same 44 overnight markets.

It should be noted that these are only early numbers for the first episode, and more detailed ratings for the first week of Season 42 episodes will be released next week.

Wheel‘s legendary host Pat Sajak officially retired back in June, with Seacrest taking over hosting duties. Long-time letter-turner Vanna White remains on as co-host.

The first three episodes of Seacrest’s run have been met with mixed reactions. Some have praised the American Idol host for his enthusiasm and clear fandom for the show, while others have said he’s yet to get comfortable in the role.

However, it’s not just a change of host that is proving a sticking point for some viewers. Over on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum, some users have claimed the new season is “over the top,” especially when it comes to the choice of contestants.

“Does anyone besides me feel like the entire new WoF is just over the top? From the set, to the contestants outfits, and even the contestants behavior. Especially the male contestant tonight. To me, it’s almost like they are actors. It feels unnaturally “extra,” wrote one Reddit user on Wednesday, September 11.

Others agreed, with one fan responding, “Yes for sure. I was afraid this would happen after Pat retired. Wheel of Fortune is following the trend of overproduction and fake emotion.”

They continued, “Tonight episode especially, you feel dizzy and overwhelmed from all the cuts and noises from contestants. You can barely follow the puzzle. Maybe the ratings don’t support this, but I’ve always preferred authentic emotions. You don’t want snoozefest contestants, but authenticity is nice.”

Another added, “This is why Jeopardy stayed great after Alex [Trebek] passed and Ken [Jennings] finally took over. It’s not an ultra flashy show and maintained the same demeanor it always had.”

They went on to note that Wheel has always been “flashy” and “more energetic” than Jeopardy, “but they kicked it up to an even higher level this season and it feels like I’m watching one of those new shows that pop up every season with an actor that used to be big and now you think ‘why tf are they the host of this show?'”

“It seems like a fake game show. It’s like an episode of Black Mirror. I’m not going to continue watching of it keeps like this,” said another.

Another added, “This is too much change at once.”

“Looks like they are letting the contestants be more wacky and loud. Its annoying,” wrote one commenter.

“The other thing I’ve noticed are the puzzles and some prizes are more geared to millennials or a younger demographic. Kombucha prize, I heart radio event, IYKYK puzzle answer, Dua Lipa song answer. I’ve just noticed more than usual,” added another.

Another wrote, “They changed too much. Just change the emcee. That should have been it. Leave all else the same. Change things over time like next year – a little at a time.”

What do you think of the new Wheel of Fortune so far? Is it too much change at once? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.