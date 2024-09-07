Disney Channel Star Skai Jackson Won’t Be Charged Following Domestic Battery Arrest

Skai Jackson’s legal troubles are behind her. The former Disney Channel star won’t be charged following her arrest on suspicion of domestic battery at Universal Studios in California last month.

The office of the Los Angeles County district attorney has declined to file charges against Jackson, according to documents obtained by People.

The district attorney’s office previously told TMZ they wouldn’t press charges because Jackson has no criminal history and because the alleged victim had no injuries and refused to cooperate with prosecutors.

“Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding,” a rep for the actor told People. “We appreciate that the D.A. determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind, and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her.”

Jackson was arrested at Universal Studios on August 8 after being detained by security personnel, and sheriff’s deputies alleged that surveillance footage showed Jackson pushing the alleged victim, according to People. Jackson was taken to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station and eventually released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department previously said there were no weapons involved or identifiable injuries.

After kicking off her screen career, Jackson played Zuri Ross on Disney Channel’s Jessie between 2011 and 2015 and the same channel’s Bunk’d between 2015 and 2018. She also made cameos as the character on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally, Good Luck Charlie, and K.C. Undercover.

Jackson later lent her voice to the character Summer in the Netflix-turned-Peacock series Dreamworks Dragons: Rescue Riders. Her other TV credits include guest appearances on Royal Pains, Boardwalk Empire, A Black Lady Sketch Show. Her latest screen appearance came in the 2023 indie thriller film The Man in the White Van, though she remains active on YouTube, where she offers beauty tips and insights into her Hollywood career.