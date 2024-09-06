David Boreanaz has gone from one long-running show to another, from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Angel to Bones to SEAL Team. Ahead of the final season of the Paramount+ military drama, he stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s office, and we had him take a look at a past cover for Bones.

“That is the tie, the suit. You can’t see the cocky belt buckle because it’s covered up right there. But that was on. I remember the ties. That was one of the things that I loved so much with Agent Booth and being able to mix different specific, crazy, wacky ties and amongst other different types of props that I had for him,” the actor who played FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth remarked, taking a look at the November 27 – December 3, 2006 TV Guide Magazine issue, which came out during the drama’s second season. (The show ran for 12 seasons, from 2005 to 2017. The 19th anniversary of the series premiere is on September 13, 2005.)

Looking at the photoshoot pictured inside—you can watch the video above for a look—he recalled, “They wanted my shoes on, and I was like, ‘That’s not happening. I have the socks. That’s like part of my thing.’ And they’re like, ‘Why do you have socks on? Why do you have dice on your stomach? Why do you have the cards and the pen and why do you have the belt buckle?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that’s the character and that’s what made the show sing in so many ways.’”

The magazine article covers everything from the cast working together to Booth and Dr. Temperance Brennan’s (Emily Deschanel) will they/won’t they relationship. Back then, when asked if they wanted the two to get together, Boreanaz said, “It’s not like I’m going to be on that mattress anytime soon with her,” while Deschanel offered, “I think that they belong with each other, but it’s more interesting to watch us dance around our attractions. They have to figure some things out before they are really meant to be with each other.”

Boreanaz laughed upon hearing that. “Sounds like Emily, just goes on and on,” he said. “I was pretty much right straight to the point. That’s definitely a character thing. The two of us would definitely go on and on about that.”

When it came to that slow-burn romance, what was important was “the dance,” according to Boreanaz, “and watching them kind of go there and not go there and seeing their individual lives and what they were trying to figure out was really the exciting part. And then when we did get the kiss, we jumped the shark and we were able to continue that. And that’s something that is testimony to the work and testimony to how we continue to work with [acting coach] Ivana [Chubbuck] and find those moments even when together, which was even more interesting and spectacular and fun. And that was something that we really worked hard on, was, okay, the moment happened, now everything’s going to fizzle, it’s going to die. That’s it. No, we had issues in the breakfast morning or taking care of the girl. How is that going to be done? And the humor in the bedroom like that. We love doing that.”

Watch the full video above for more from Boreanaz about Bones, including whether he’d do a revival.

Bones, Complete Series, Streaming Now, Hulu