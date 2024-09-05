Tori Spelling Hopes ‘DWTS’ Will Be ‘Transformative’ for Her Self-Confidence

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

“I’m ready to find myself. Why not do it in front of millions of people?” So says Tori Spelling about her upcoming appearance on Dancing With the Stars Season 33, premiering September 18 on ABC. The 90210 alum is paired with Pasha Pashkov this season, and she’s ready to make herself and her family proud through the competition that she’s hoping will be a “transformative” journey that leaves her feeling more self-actualized and confident.

TV Insider connected with Spelling, 51, and Pashkov, 38, at the Dancing With the Stars press event following the Season 33 cast announcement on Good Morning America on September 4. It was there that she told us what terrifies her most about this new TV experience. She’s no stranger to the small screen and what production entails, but live shows are a behemoth she’s never tackled in this context.

The live element is “one of the scariest things to me,” Spelling says. “I’ve had a fear my whole life. I’ve been an actor my whole life. I’ve even done theater. But performing something that’s so out of my comfort zone, which is dance moves and steps, in front of a live audience? It’s not even the millions of people watching at home. The live studio audience somehow freaks me out.”

She’s going to fake it ’til she makes it through that fear. “I’m just going to go for it. I want to have fun. I want us [herself and Pashkov] to enjoy this experience, every single second together,” Spelling shares. “And I want my kids to be proud of me, but I really want to make myself proud and show myself that I can do this.”

Spelling’s been told by friends who have competed on the show that it can be a life-changing experience if you let it. She says bring it on.

“I would love for it to be a transformative experience. Everyone that does the show has told me it’s so amazing. It’s such a journey. I feel like I’m ready for a journey,” she reveals. “I’m ready to find myself. Why not do it in front of millions of people? That’s how I’ve lived my whole life. Why should now be different?”

The actor is a newcomer to dancing, but Pashkov says she’s been a great student in their two rehearsals so far.